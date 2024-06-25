Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is no other celebration in these islands which can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as the Twelfth, the Orange Order has said as it launched its 2024 programme.

Grand Master Edward Stevenson also said that the growth of the Junior Orange movement gives confidence that the tradition will continue "for many years to come".

He was speaking as the order has published full details on times and locations for 18 different parades across the island of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to participate or spectate in what is regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

Members of the Rathcoole Protestant Flute Band shelter from a shower at the Twelfth of July parade on Royal Avenue, in Belfast in 2023.

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by in the region of 600 marching bands of all types – will be on parade at the various locations with much pageantry, colour and heritage on display.

The Grand Master once again put in focus the significance of Orange culture and traditions, which he said was underlined by the scale of the parades.

“Our Twelfth of July celebrations are an event like no other," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across the 18 venues, we will have tens of thousands of men, women and young people taking part in an event which has been faithfully maintained for well over 200 years.

“Many thousands more will line the streets of host cities, towns and villages. There is simply no other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.

“With the continuing growth of the Junior Orange movement we can say with confidence that this is a tradition that will continue to be upheld for many years to come.”

The iconic County Antrim coastal town of Carrickfergus, with its Castle and historic links to King William III, is among the 18 venues on the island which will be playing host to processions to mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The County Armagh demonstration – which will be held in the village of Killylea this year – is firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world.

Belfast hosts the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field. A large contingent of Scottish visitors will travel to take part in the Belfast parade.

The capital city and Ballymena are the only venues where Twelfth demonstrations occur annually.

Other sizeable parades will take place in Irvinestown (Fermanagh), City of Londonderry, Benburb (Tyrone) and Gilford (Down).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stevenson will be close to home this year as he parades with his own District, Newtownstewart.

The senior Orangeman added: “Once again we anticipate a high number of international visitors to our celebrations, many who are keen to experience first-hand the spectacle of the biggest day in the parading calendar.

“Our parades are undoubtedly an impressive spectacle, with the high calibre of music provided by some of the finest marching bands in the country playing a big part in the festival atmosphere.

“As the big day approaches, it is safe to say the entire Orange Family is really looking forward to another glorious Twelfth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18 demonstrations on Friday, 12 July 2024, will be held in: Newtownstewart, Benburb, Ballygawley, Newtownards, Ballynahinch, Annalong, Gilford, Ballymena, Broughshane, Carrickfergus, Cloughmills, Derriaghy, Ahoghill, Belfast, Killylea, Londonderry, Moneymore and Irvinestown.

The Twelfth demonstrations in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal takes place on Saturday 6 July.

ROSSNOWLAGH (6th JULY)

The rolling hills of County Donegal and a magnificent coastline provide the backdrop to what must surely be the most scenic setting for any Twelfth parade.

The annual Rossnowlagh procession will be held on Saturday, 6th July, just a matter of days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.

This year will see numerous international Orange visitors visit Rossnowlagh as they are in Northern Ireland to attend the meeting of the Imperial Grand Lodge. This will include visiting Brethren from Australia, America and Canada.

The parade then makes its way down a narrow country road, thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline. The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Brian Russell, Rector of Drumholm Parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A collection will be held on the day in aid of Orange charities.

The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.45pm.

Orangeism remains vibrant in the border counties with Brethren regularly taking part in parades and events right across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

KILLYLEA, COUNTY ARMAGH

The County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration is now very firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world on the day and encompasses the full range of the Orange Family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven District Lodges will be on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 Brethren; in addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland will take part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.

The County Armagh Demonstration can attract upwards of 40,000 spectators.

Almost 70 bands will accompany the Lodges and some of the finest Pipe, Accordion, Silver and Flute Bands in the country will be on parade.

There are always approximately four Scottish bands on parade at the Co Armagh demonstration and as the “County of the Diamond” is well-renowned for the Lambeg Drum, dozens will be accompanying the Lodges, especially if the weather is favourable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orangeism is deeply rooted within Co Armagh and there are approximately 130 Orange Halls in the County; it is by far the largest community-based organisation in the area.

The County Armagh Twelfth rotates around the District Lodges in an eleven-year cycle and this year it is the turn of Killylea District LOL No. 7 to host the celebrations.

The district is centred on the village and has 12 Private Lodges, with approximately 400 brethren. Two Lodges meet in the village and the other ten have their own Orange Halls, including the quaintly named Cooey Dingers LOL 289. One Lodge, Caledon LOL 177, is obviously in Co Tyrone.

The District Lodge had eight members murdered during The Troubles, including Wor. Bro. Sir Norman Stronge, former Speaker of the Northern Ireland House of Commons, and his son, Bro. James Stronge. The District Lodge will have a new Memorial Bannerette on parade this “Twelfth” which commemorates the eight Murdered Brethren; it will be carried by a member of Killylea Young Defenders JLOL 205.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brethren of Killylea District are very much looking forward to hosting the parade for the first time since 2011 and to mark the event, a special souvenir booklet has been produced.

The district has recently drafted ambitious plans for the demolition of the Orange Hall and the building of a new Community Hall with proper Lodge accommodation therein.

Apart from the Orange Hall at the bottom of the Main Street, the other landmark building is St Mark’s Parish Church, which is located at the top of the street and hosts the District Boyne Anniversary Service on the Sunday morning prior to the Twelfth.

There will be at least two new banners being carried on parade for the first time this Twelfth, that of Westminster LOL 86, Armagh District, and that Mullabrack Hearts of Steel Temperance LOL 1406, Markethill District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two local Orange Halls have been rebuilt or refurbished and have been reopened recently – Ballytyrone LOL 104 (previous hall was burnt down in 2015) and Diamond Grange LOL 118 (after refurbishment), both Loughgall District.

A number of Lodges are celebrating the 200th anniversary of their warranting this year, including local Killylea Lodge, Derryhaw Boyne Defenders LOL 768, who marked the occasion with a special meeting in the Museum of Orange Heritage at Sloan’s House, Loughgall, and Cargan’s Memorial LOL 122 in Tandragee District. Corcrain Purple Rocket LOL 339, Portadown District, is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year.

Bro. Hilbert Willis of Kinnego LOL 5, Loughgall District, celebrated his 100th birthday in February and a number of presentations were made to him by the Loyal Orders to mark this significant milestone; he is the oldest Orangeman in the County.

Over the past year, Wor. Bro. Colin McCusker, Treasurer of Boconnell LOL 123 and a Lambeg drum enthusiast, along with Jimmy Conway, Local Historian, have produced plaques to mark the locations of several Orange Halls that once stood in Craigavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were several Orange Halls that were displaced by the creation of the new city, such as Annaloiste, Drumgor, Bluestone, Tamnificarbet and Boconnell. As a result, Colin and Jimmy designed and produced plaques which have been erected with the support of the Lord Mayor’s office to preserve this piece of history.

Prior to making their way to the Assembly Field, the District Officers and County Grand Lodge Officers will place wreathes at the Memorial Plaque in the Lodge Room in memory of the brethren from the district murdered during the Troubles.

The Lodges of the host District will gather at the Assembly Field on the Armagh side of the village and when the first visiting Districts have arrived, the main parade will commence at approximately 10.15am, led by Tannagh Hill LOL 6 and their Flute Band.

Killylea District will be followed by Richhill, Newtownhamilton, Portadown and Lurgan Districts. Then Markethill, Armagh, Loughgall, Keady, Bessbrook and Tandragee Districts will parade as they arrive, and by 12.30pm, all Districts should be in the Demonstration Field on the Caledon side of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade route is as follows: Assembly Field – Armagh Road - Main Street – Killylea Road - to the Demonstration Field.

There is car parking provided at Elm Park Road, Fellows Hall Road, in the Demonstration Field and at Kennedies Road, with parking for persons with a disability available in the Demonstration Field. Toilet facilities will be available in the centre of the village and in the Demonstration Field. First aid facilities will be provided along the parade route and in the Field.

In the field, all the usual stalls and food venders will be set up. There will be a number of activities for children and as always impromptu band and Lambeg Drum rehearsals.

Platform Proceedings: The Chair will be taken at 1.45pm by the County Grand Master, Rt. Wor. Bro. Denis J Watson JP, and proceedings will commence with the traditional religious service, conducted by Wor. Bro. Rev. Dr. Alan McCann, County Grand Chaplain. He will be assisted by a number of other Chaplains; the solemn Act of Remembrance will be undertaken by Wor. Bro. Rev. Edwin Frazer, Deputy County Grand Chaplain, and the Address will be given by Wor. Bro. Rev. N. Reid, new Deputy County Grand Chaplain. Killylea Silver Band will provide the musical accompaniment for the two hymns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the service, the Twelfth Resolutions will be proposed and passed. The first on “Faith” will be proposed by Wor. Bro. Jim Copeland, County Grand Treasurer; the second on “Loyalty” by Wor. Bro. Brian Morton, Killylea District Master; and the third on “The State” by Wor. Bro. Roger Gardiner, County Grand Secretary.

The platform proceedings will then conclude with the customary Resolution of Thanks, introduced by Wor. Bro. Lawson Burnett, Deputy County Grand Master, and the County Shield for the Best Band on Parade will be presented.

The return parade is scheduled to commence from the Demonstration Field at 2.45pm, with Lurgan District LOL No. 6 being the first to leave. The parade route will be the reverse of the morning parade.

The County Officers will review the parade at an appropriate place along the return route. Each District will depart at the allocated time and board the buses on the Armagh Road. Killylea District will be the last to leave the Field at approximately 4.45pm.

BELFAST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade to mark the 334th anniversary King William III’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne in Northern Ireland’s capital city will leave Belfast Orange Hall, at Carlisle Circus, at 10am.

the Battle of the Boyne. A victory that brought civil and religious liberty to all!

The demonstration held in the Capital City of Northern Ireland, Belfast, represents the largest Orange Parade in the Capital City and is enjoyed by over 10,000 participants in bands and lodges and attracts over 100,000 spectators along the route on the outward and homeward journey.

The County Grand Lodge led by the award-winning County Colour Party, and the Millar Memorial Flute Band departs Belfast Orange Hall, Carlisle Circus, at 10.00am sharp and makes it way along Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and Donegall Place to Belfast City Hall to conduct its annual act of remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the City Hall shortly before 10.30am and the parade will then proceed via Donegall Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road to the field at Barnett’s Demesne.

The County Grand Lodge of Belfast is made up of nine Districts and they are led by the Right Worshipful County Grand Master, Rt. Wor. Bro. Spencer Beattie who in this our 334th anniversary year enjoys his sixth year in charge.

This year some 73 bands shall participate in the parade, and they will stretch the length and breadth of Northern Ireland as well as award winning marching bands from Scotland. This year taking part (Since 1969) in the parade will be the Pride of the Raven Flute Band from East Belfast, who won the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Community awards 2024, for Best Band, for their outstanding charity fund raising efforts over the years. A sum totalling almost £200,000. Most of the donations going to cross community charities.

The procession from the cenotaph boasts of spectators from many counties in addition to its significant local onlookers. A crowd made up of many demographics highlighting the appeal for all. The route from Carlisle Circus to Barnetts Demesne is approximately 6 miles and this route is walked in return making it the longest Orange twelfth on the Twelfth of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform proceedings at Barnett’s Demesne will begin at 2.30pm and the chairman for the afternoon will be the County Grand Master, Rt. Wor. Bro. Spencer Beattie.

The Chaplain’s address will be given by Wor. Bro. Rev. Ron Johnstone and the guest speaker this year shall be Wor. Bro. William Mawhinney PDM the past county grand secretary of Belfast.

The return parade is due to leave the field and proceed towards the city centre at 3.30pm.

Belfast County is delighted to confirm that this year it will be reintroducing the renowned Belfast Orangefest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Orangefest is delivered in collaboration with the County Grand Lodge of Belfast and is indeed supported by Belfast City Council. Orangefest and the Parade bring its unique display of music, colour and pageantry.

Belfast Orangefest adds to this day of celebration by bringing numerous other street attractions and events.

The timings for the Orangefest events will be from 9am to 2pm for the parade and entertainment with the shops opening from 1pm to 5pm and the evening parade expected back in the City Centre from approximately 5pm.

BALLYMENA

Twenty-seven lodges and 15 accompanying bands and lambeg drums will take part in the annual Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be two Ladies Lodges and two Junior lodges on parade, namely Ferniskey WLOL No. 74, Sister Turtle Memorial WLOL No. 14, Fernisky Rising Sons JLOL No. 265 and Duke of Edinburgh Memorial JLOL No. 621

The town is the only location in Northern Ireland which has a Twelfth demonstration every year. Belfast City also hosts an annual Twelfth parade.

This year the honour of hosting the parade belongs to the members of Tullygarley LOL 473, who will be accompanied by Lambeg drums.

The parade will assemble at Meeting House Lane Car Park. At 12.30pm it will proceed to the demonstration field at community centre/playing fields Tullygarley via Meeting House Lane, Castle Street, Church Street, Wellington Street, Lower Mill Street, Galgorm Road, Waveney Road, Harryville Bridge, Queen Street, Toome Road, Tullygarley Road and Riverdale. Return Via Riverdale, Tullygarley Road, Toome Road and Queen Street. The parade should finish around 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the field, the platform proceedings will begin at 3pm, with Guest Speakers Wor. Bro. Henry Dunbar (Scotland) and Wor. Bro. Herbie Mailey (New South Wales Australia). The Religious Service will be led by Wor. Bro. Rev. Ian McClean, Grand Chaplain.

Presentation of awards will be made for best band on parade, best turned-out lodge and best Lambeg drums.

The return parade will leave the field at 4.30pm.

CARRICKFERGUS

Carrickfergus District LOL No. 22 welcomes the East Antrim Combine to Carrickfergus – an historic site which plays a key role in King William III coming to Ireland - to celebrate and mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The combine comprises nine District Lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Randalstown, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim, Killead and will be led by host district, Carrickfergus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will include 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg drummers, who will accompany up to 2,000 members in the lodges as they make their way around the town to the main Demonstration field at Woodburn Playing Fields.

Also taking part with be ladies and junior lodges from the East Antrim Combine area.

Ahead of the main parade, the host district and bands will leave the King William III Memorial Orange Hall at 10am, to make their way to the assembly point.

The parade will move off at 11am and follow a route which takes in Northland, North Road, St Bride’s Street, Albert Road, Lancasterian Street, Antrim Street, Joymount, Scotch Quarter, Taylor’s Avenue, Marine Highway, Belfast Road, Davy’s Street, Minorca Place, Ellis Street and Woodburn Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main parade, which will be led by Whitehead Temperance LOL 968, will take about 1¼ hours to make its way to the field.

The Platform Proceedings will commence shortly after the last lodge arrives in the field and the Guest Speaker will be Mr Drew Hamill, of Victoria Evangelical Church. The band for the religious service will be CWA Silver Band.

The parade will leave the field at 4pm, making its way out of Dunmore Park turning right along New Street, again turning right at New Street Corner onto Lower Main street continuing along Shane’s Street to the buses.

This year, the Carrickfergus District Lodge will be erecting a new arch on Joymount Link Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historical re-enactors are expected taking part and with children’s entertainment available in the Marine Gardens.

CLOUGHMILLS

The annual North Antrim Demonstration this year will be hosted by Cloughmills District LOL No.14 in the village of Cloughmills.

The other North Antrim Districts of Ballymoney, Bushmills, Ballycastle and Rasharkin will join with their Cloughmills Brethren to commemorate the 334th Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The 43 lodges on parade will be accompanied by 29 bands. Lambegs are also a feature at this demonstration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main parade will get underway at 1pm taking a route from the assembly field at Drumadoon Road, along Main Street to the demonstration field on Ballycregagh Road.

The parade will be led by Duneaney LOL1025 accompanied by Duneaney Accordion Band.

In the field, the platform proceedings will begin at 2.30pm. The Religious service conducted by Bro. Robert Edwards with music provided by Duneaney Accordion Band. The Guest speaker will Wor. Bro. Maurice Kirkwood, County Antrim Grand Master.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm following the same route back to Drumadoon Road.

AHOGHILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen lodges will take part in the ‘Triangle’ Twelfth of July parade which will be held this year in Ahoghill

A total of 16 lodges will come from the Districts of Portglenone, Ahoghill and Cullybackey to take part, with nine bands and seven sets of Lambeg Drums with fifes adding to the spectacle.

The main parade will move off at 12.30pm from Killane Road following a route via Galgorm Road, Ballymena Road, Main Street, The Diamond, Church Street, (Return down Church Street), The Diamond, Cullybackey Road, Cullybackey Road Link, to the demonstration field at the Ahoghill Community Centre.

The host District of Ahoghill will lead the parade. As each of the seven lodges takes their turn to lead the district each year, it is the turn of Patrick’s Chosen Few LOL No. 414 with their Lambeg drums and fifes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orangewomen on parade will be Ahoghill WLOL No. 5 who will accompany Ahoghill LOL No. 653 who will be led by Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William Flute Band.

As always, the emphasis is very much on family with food and entertainment for children, including inflatables, have been arranged in the field.

The Platform will commence as soon as the last lodge has entered the field. Up first will be a variety of music, incorporating the Ulster Scots tradition. This will be followed by the traditional religious service where the main speaker will be Bro. Joseph Kennoway from the Belfast City Mission based at Ballybeen.

The Lambeg Drumming Tattoo will follow the platform and involve all the Lambeg Drums and fifes that were on Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although one of the smaller Twelfth demonstrations, it will feature a good mix of bands, including pipe, accordion, flute and of course, Lambeg drums!

The return parade will get underway at 3.50pm.

BROUGHSHANE

The Braid Twelfth of July will be held in Broughshane for the second year in a row. This time it is the turn of Buckna LOL 489 to host the celebrations.

The parade, which will feature two sets of Lambeg Drums and nine bands, will start at Beechvale, Broughshane at noon.

It will make its way down Raceview Road and Main Street to the Carnlough Road, where it will turn back and return along Main Street before turning onto Knockan Road to the Community Centre, which provides the demonstration field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The formal platform proceedings will start at around 2.30pm.

The speakers on the day will be Bro. Tom Elliott UUP MLA and the religious service will be led by Bro. Rev. David Bissett, Deputy County Grand Chaplain.

There will be food, refreshments and entertainment for children in the field.

Following the platform proceedings, the parade will reform at 4pm to return to Beechvale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broughshane village sits in the Braid and lodges participating in the Twelfth here are Buckna, Pollee, Broughshane, Teenies, Jamison’s Trues Blues (Skerry), Aughafatten, Glenarm, Carnlough, Cairnalbana, Lisnamurrican and Ballygelly.

GILFORD

The County Down village of Gilford will play host to one of the larger gatherings on the Twelfth of July.

It is anticipated that there will be around 10,000 attendees on the day to watch over 60 Lodges and bands from South West Down. The districts on parade with be Gilford, Banbridge, Bann Valley, Lower Iveagh, Rathfriland, Lower Iveagh West, Loughbrickland and Newry.

Taking pride of place at the head of the parade is Gilford District LOL No. 13, accompanied by Blackskull Orange and Blue Flute band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will gather in the assembly field at the junction of Plantation Road/Moyallan Road and at noon will follow a route along High Street, Dunbarton Street, The Square, Mill Street, Bridge Street, Wall Road to the demonstration field on the Scarva Road.

Platform proceedings will take place in the demonstration field where the main speaker will be Wor. Bro. I Ward, County Down Grand Secretary.

The praise will be accompanied by Commons Silver Band.

The proceedings will conclude at approximately 3.30pm when the South West Down Area Conference Standard will be passed to the Standard Bearer of Lower Iveagh, who will host the Twelfth celebrations in 2025.

A representative of the Conference will present prizes for ‘Best Turned-Out Combination of Lodge and Band’, ‘Best Turned Out Combination of Lodge and Lambeg Drum’ and ‘Best Turned Out Junior Lodge’.

The return parade will start at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilford District is proposing to hold a number of events in the build-up to the Twelfth. These events include a Lecture on Lambeg Drums, a Table Quiz and a Concert with Blackskull Flute Band.

NEWTOWNARDS

The market town of Newtownards will be the venue for the Twelfth celebrations in North Down.

The Brethren from Newtownards District LOL No. 4 will welcome the Districts from Bangor, Upper Ards and Holywood.

More than 40 lodges and 30 bands will be on parade, with a selection of flute, accordion and pipe bands taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by lodges from the Ladies Association and Juniors.

Brethren from Newtownards district, comprising of 12 lodges along with two ladies lodges, a junior girls lodge and nine bands, will leave Mary Street Orange Hall at 11am to parade to the assembly field at Londonderry park where visiting brethren from Bangor, Holywood and Upper Ards districts will be assembled.

The platform service will begin at noon with a short religious service and speech from guest speaker Wor. Bro. Jim Shannon MP, who is the Worshipful Master of the House of Commons Orange Lodge.

The main parade will commence at 1pm and will consist of over 30 bands and 1,000 Orangemen and women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will follow the one-way system round the town centre and back to Londonderry Park where there will be entertainment on the stage with both Irish and Scottish dancers. A re-enactment group will also entertain crowds in the field during the day.

The return parade will then commence at 4.30pm.

BALLYNAHINCH

Ballynahinch is the venue for this year’s Mid-Down Twelfth of July Celebrations.

The Brethren of Ballynahinch District LOL No. 17 will welcome their peers from Saintfield, Lecale, Comber and Castlewellan districts. It is anticipated more than 1,000 Brethren from 60 lodges will take part, accompanied by around 40 bands.

The main parade will leave from the Belfast Road, outside The High School Ballynahinch, at noon, with the hosts leading the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade route is Belfast Road, Main Street, High Street, Church Street, Church Road, Spa Road to the Demonstration field Woodlodge Park. The parade will pause briefly at the Arch and cover the road with water from the Boyne River.

Joining Ballynahinch District Officers at the front of the parade will be the two main speakers for the day - Assistant Grand Master Wor. Bro. K. Harbinson and County Down Grand Master Wor. Bro. Richard Fleming.

Grand Lecturer Robert Barr, Deputy County Down Master Kyle McIlwrath, County Down Grand Chaplain Victor Neill, and Wor. Bro. David Whiteford Coatbridge District LOL 22 from Scotland will also be in attendance.

Ballynahinch District will have three Scottish Bands amongst its numbers, Firhill Accordion, Pride of the Grange Volunteers Flute and The Crown Accordion, as well as visiting Brethren accompanying each band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballykine Ladies WLOL 122 will also be part of the host district.

Ballynahinch district has been fortunate in past few years to have several lodges dedicate new banners. This year's Twelfth will be no exception with Magheraknock LOL 703 proudly having a new banner on parade.

Platform proceedings will commence at 2.15pm with guest speakers and a religious service being conducted by Wor. Bro. Victor Neill.

There will be a range of entertainment including Highland dancers, and Lambeg drummers as the parade enters demonstration field. The usual catering village with various stalls and children's entertainment, such as rides, inflatables, face painting and more, will cater for everyone's needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return parade will start leaving the Demonstration field from 4pm.

In the lead up to this year's Twelfth, it is hoped to have local businesses get involved by way of having a competition for best dressed window display. The hosts are also having an exhibition and talk to be held in Ballynahinch Orange Hall with a historic talk being presented on Wednesday 10th July and exhibition of regalia and historic events on both 10th and 11th July.

ANNALONG

More than 1,100 Orangemen from Mourne District will partake in one of the most scenic Twelfth parades in Northern Ireland.

The Co Down seaside village of Annalong, with its magnificent backdrop of the Mourne Mountains and the Irish Sea, will host the Twelfth demonstration for the first time since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mourne Twelfth Demonstration is a family event with the Lodges spanning the entire Kingdom of Mourne from the Silent Valley at foot of the Mournes to Cranfield overlooking the mouth of Carlingford Lough to Annalong.

It is anticipated that more than 1,700 Orangemen, juniors and bandsmen and women will take part in this year’s parade, cheered on by a crowd of more than 3,000 people.

14 of the 15 lodges will be accompanied by their own bands, adding to the special family atmosphere on the day. Among them will be some of the largest individual private lodges, with Ballyvea LOL 343a boasting 163 members and Kilkeel True Blues LOL 1034 with 108 members.

This year Glenloughan Loyal Sons of Ulster LOL 1914 will be parading with their new banner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is tradition, Kilkeel lodges will leave Kilkeel Orange Hall at 10.45am and walk the five-mile route to Annalong. They will meet their fellow brethren at the Grove Road, before the entire District parades through Annalong to the demonstration field. In the village, the procession will walk along the Shore Road, only a few yards from the sea.

Following lodge picnics, the religious service is due to commence at 2.15pm. The guest speaker will be Rev Campbell Mulvenny, minister of Dervock Presbyterian Church.

The district will start their homeward parade at 3.30pm.

The Kilkeel and country Lodges return to Kilkeel where they will parade through the town before finishing at Kilkeel Orange Hall.

IRVINESTOWN

The County Fermanagh Twelfth of July demonstration will take place in Irvinestown this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large crowds are expected to be in attendance, including many tourists and visitors to the Lakeland County, for what is always a wonderful Twelfth of July celebration.

The Fermanagh parade traditionally encompasses the entire county with Brethren taking part from Newtownbutler, Lisbellaw, Brookeborough, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen, Ballinamallard, Kinawley, Glenawley, Lisnarick, Pettigo, Magheraboy, Church Hill, Maguiresbridge, Garrison and Tempo districts.

The Sisters of Women’s Districts 1, 2 and 3, Junior Lodges from South Fermanagh, Brookeborough, Maguiresbridge, Ballinamallard and South Fermanagh Junior Girls Lodge will also be on parade.

In a great boost for the area, new junior lodges from Derrygonnelly and Tempo and the girls junior lodge will be on parade for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irvinestown also has the pleasure of playing host to visiting lodges from the Republic of Ireland, representing Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan and their bands.

Southern Brethren – who traditionally take pride of place at the front of the main parade – will join with 90 private lodges, members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and approximately 60 bands in one of the larger demonstrations across the province.

The parade will assemble in the walled garden at Castle Irvine estate and then proceed from Necarne Castle through the Necarne estate, Castle Street, Irvinestown main street, A35 Kesh Road to the demonstration field at Moneykee. The parade will return via the same route.

Leading the way this year will be Tempo District LOL No. 16 accompanied by Tempo Silver Band as the parade gets underway at noon and will arrive at the demonstration field at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main proceedings will commence at 2.30pm, where the Guest Speaker will be Wor. Bro. Norman Henry, District Master of Ballina District LOL No. 1 from County Donegal.

Music for the platform proceedings will be provided by Tempo Silver Band.

Attending the event will be many members of the Imperial Grand Orange Lodge which is meeting in County Fermanagh this year.

There will also be entertainment for children on the day, with musical entertainment on the Main Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Return parade will get underway at 3pm, finishing at approximately 4.30pm.

Ahead of the Twelfth there will be a number of events taking place.

A Mini twelfth will be on 3rd July in Brookeborough, an Arch dedication and band parade will be held in Kesh on 5th July and an 11th night parade will be held in Enniskillen.

There are a number of lodges and bands celebrating significant milestone events this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drumharvey Pipe Band is celebrating its 90-year anniversary, Ardess Accordion Band is marking its 60-year anniversary, while Tedd LOL 355 and Glasmullagh LOL 446 will both proudly be parading behind new banners.

LONDONDERRY

The City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge will welcome eight Districts made up of 57 Private Lodges, accompanied by 36 bands to the city for the Twelfth Celebrations.

The City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge host its own five District Lodges - City of Londonderry No. 1 District, Cumber Claudy No. 2 District, Raphoe No. 3 District, City of Londonderry No. 4 District and the City of Londonderry No 5 District - in addition to three visiting Districts from County Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, namely Coleraine No. 2 District, Limavady No. 6 District and Macosquin No. 8 District.

As such with no Assembly Field there are various assembly points for the District Lodges, as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge Officers and visitors will move off from Glendermott Road (close to the entrance to Bonds Street).

Limavady District LOL No. 6 will move off from the Glendermott Road, City Bound side.

Coleraine District LOL No. 2 will move off from the Glendermott Road, Country Bound side.

Macosquin District LOL No. 8 will move off from Carlin Terrace, facing Clooney Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City of Londonderry No. 5 District, followed by Cumber Claudy No. 2 District will move off from Bonds Street.

Raphoe No 3 District will move off from Artillery Street.

The City of Londonderry No. 4 District and the City of Londonderry No. 1 District will move off from Pump Street.

The parade will be led by the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, visiting Grand and County Grand Lodge Officers, immediately behind the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge will be Limavady District LOL No. 6, with the first band with Limavady District LOL No. 6 expected to be the Trench Memorial Flute Band

The Route to the field will be Glendermott Road, Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond (Anti-Clockwise), Bishop Street, London Street, Hawkin Street, Kennedy Place, Kennedy Street, Wapping Lane, Craigavon Bridge, Spencer Road, Clooney Terrace, Glendermott Road, May Street, Limavady Road to the field at Wilton Park (next to Brigade Cricket Club).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main parade will depart from Glendermott Road (end of Bonds Street) at 11.30am. It is expected the entire parade will have arrived in Wilton Park for 2pm.

It is expected there will be representatives from the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, the Ladies Association of Scotland (Most Wor. Grand Mistress), the Grand Orange Lodge of Canada and the Grand Orange Lodge of Australia parading at the head of the parade alongside the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge and County Officers.

The Ladies Association will be well represented in Londonderry with Ladies Lodges based in Londonderry, St Johnston, Limavady and Coleraine all taking part.

The Junior Associations will also be represented at the parade, with Lodges based in Claudy and Manorcunningham all taking part in the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Platform Proceedings, which will be relatively short compared to previous years, will commence in the field at Wilton Park at 2.15pm.

Whilst the visiting Districts of Coleraine, Limavady and Macosquin will take part in the platform proceedings, there will be no guest speakers or political speeches from the platform.

The City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge will have a local farm “Kidz Farm” in the field with a selection of animals including rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, chickens, snake, bearded dragon, hedgehog, rats, tortoise, tarantula, lamb, goat and an alpaca.

In addition, there will be a selection of inflatables, inflatable obstacle course and putt and play golf all in the field. All this entertainment will be fully supervised and be fully funded by the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge and will be available free of charge to all children in the field.

The return parade will depart from Wilton Park at 3.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade route will initially be Limavady Road, May Street and Bonds Street. Visiting Districts will then make their way to their buses on the Glendermott Road for onwards travel to their respective areas.

The City Grand Officers and two of the local Districts only will return to the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall in the evening.

The new Banner dedicated by St Johnston LOL 992 in 2023 will be on parade in Londonderry – this Banner won the “Best New Banner Award” at the recent Grand Lodge Community Awards on 2nd March 2024.

In addition to the new Banner, a number of award-winning bands, which will include the William King Memorial Flute Band, the Hamilton Flute Band, the Churchill Flute Band and Killaloo Accordion Band will all be on parade in Londonderry. Killaloo Accordion Band recently had major success at the Northern Ireland Open Accordion Championships on 18th February 2024.

MONEYMORE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Londonderry Twelfth of July demonstration will be held in Moneymore.

Taking in seven surrounding Districts - Ballyronan, Castledawson, Garvagh, Kilrea, Magherafelt, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Tobermore and the host District Moneymore - this will certainly be a family orientated Twelfth of July.

With almost 50 bands and lodges due to take part in the parade, spectators are in for a great spectacle of music and sights, from accordion, flute, pipe bands and even a few Lambeg drums.

One Ladies' lodge and a number of Junior lodges will also be participating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All District Lodges will assemble on the Desertmartin Road from 10.30am in a field opposite the junction with the Tullynagee Road and will move off in district order to the Demonstration Field on the Moneyhaw Road.

Moneymore District Lodge will lead the parade with the route being Desertmartin Road, station Road, Lawford Street, High Street, Stonard Street, Bridger Street, Moneyhaw Road.

All lodges are to be in the Demonstration Field by 1pm as the Religious Service will commence at 2pm Sharp.

The procession will depart the Demonstration Field at 3.30pm via Moneyhaw Road, Bridger Street, Stonard Street, High Street, Smith Street and Magherafelt Road to the buses parked on the hard shoulders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procession will be led by Kilrea District LOL No. 5 then Tamlaght O’Crilly District LOL No. 9, Garvagh District LOL No. 4, Tobermore District LOL No. 11, Castledawson District LOL No. 1, Magherafelt District LOL No. 3, Ballyronan District LOL No. 7 and Moneymore District LOL No. 10.

Moneymore District Lodge will parade Northland Drive, Northland Road, Lawford Street, High Street, Stonard Street or Conyngham Street to disperse.

A tattoo has been organised for Tuesday 9th July at 7.30pm in the grounds of Moneymore Recreation Centre involving all the bands in the district, highland dancers and the Force (drum-major team).

BENBURB

The village of Benburb will play host to the Twelfth of July celebrations this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, seven Districts from the Mid Ulster/South Tyrone area will parade with 65 lodges and approximately 45 bands.

The districts on parade are Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Coagh, Pomeroy, Castlecaulfield and the hosts, Benburb.

They will be joined by the Ladies District which has five lodges. Five Junior lodges will also take part including one of the newest district lodges – Coagh.

The honour of leading the parade goes to Dyan Pipe Band, which will be accompanied by district officers, distinguished guests and Ladies lodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main parade will get underway at 12.30pm, leaving the assembly field at Drumgoose Road onto the Derryfubble Road and following a route along Main Street out of the village, through the Moyard Crossroads to the field.

The Platform proceedings will get underway at 2.30pm, with Deputy Grand Master Bro. Harold Henning, Grand Master Royal Arch Purple Chapter or Ireland; Bro. Robin Kyle, Grand Chaplin Rev. David Reid and Grand Mistress Sister Joan Beggs taking part.

Greystone Silver Band will provide music of the hymns during the service.

The return parade will begin at approximately 3.35pm.

It is a special year for one band which recently reformed after a period off the road. Chambre Flute Band, Stewartstown, will be on parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benburb District LOL No. 13 has within its ranks the warrants of LOL 1, 4, 49 and 50 who can trace their history back to the foundation of Orangeism in September 1795. The warrants for these lodges were issued after the Battle of The Diamond.

NEWTOWNSTEWART

The West Tyrone demonstration will take place in Newtownstewart, hosted by Newtownstewart District No. 9.

The demonstration takes in the six Districts that cover North and West Tyrone - Strabane, Killen, Newtownstewart, Omagh, Fintona and Sixmilecross - a total of fifty-eight lodges and around forty accompanying bands.

The host district is particularly proud to have the Grand Master as their guest speaker. Bro. Edward Stevenson is a member of one of the lodges in our District, Ardstraw "Death or Glory" LOL 502. The service will be conducted by Deputy Grand Chaplain Bro. Rev. Trevor Boyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main parade will start at 12.30pm and cover a route from Baronscourt Road (Assembly field), Strabane Road, Millbrook Lane, Mourne Park, Millbrook Lane, Oldcastle Road, Dublin Street, Main Street, Castle Brae, Old Douglas Road, to Castle Brae and the Demonstration field.

The platform proceedings will start at 3pm.

The return leg of the parade will commence at 4pm.

Some milestones being marked on the day will be LOL 850 from Omagh District will be 200 years old, while both the Omagh District Junior Boys Lodge and the Castlederg "Sisters of Elizabeth" Junior Girls Lodge will be out on parade for their very first Twelfth.

In the fortnight leading up to the Twelfth the District will be hosting events in some of our rural Lodges around the District.

BALLYGAWLEY

The Clogher Valley Demonstration will be hosted this year by Annahoe District LOL No. 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is Ballygawley with the parade, which includes twenty-two Lodges and bands from Fivemiletown and Annahoe Districts, set to move off at 12.30pm.

Joining the brethren on parade will be the County Grand Master of Tyrone, Wor. Bro. Robert Abernethy.

There will be a representation of Brethren from County Monaghan, particularly from Truagh District, with a number of ladies from the WLOL will be on parade.

The Clogher Valley Twelfth is well known for its unrivalled family atmosphere on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good selection of top-quality bands, such as Murley Silver, who are former grade 1 champions, Roughan silver, who have won grade 2 on multiple occasions, along with a range of pipe, flute and accordion bands will also be on parade.

The Demonstration will be in the district’s newly acquired field close to Ballygawley Roundabout.

A good range of beautiful banners will be paraded by the lodges, including one from Aughnacloy LOL 156 depicting a scene from a bye gone age showing Brethren travelling to The Twelfth by way of the then Clogher Valley Railway. This banner was the 2023 winners of Grand Lodge Best Banner award at the Orange Community Awards.

Fivemiletown District headed by Murley Silver Band will lead off at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assembly point will be at Church Street, (close to the local Presbyterian church) and the parade will proceed through the village of Ballygawley, Old Dungannon Road and to the Demonstration field on Omagh Road, close to Ballygawley Roundabout.

Platform proceedings are scheduled to commence at 2pm when Wor. District Master Bro. Jim Patton will welcome everyone to the Clogher Valley Twelfth of July celebrations in Ballygawley.

Guest speaker on the platform will be Wor. Bro. Rev. Canon Robert Boyd.

In the run up to the Twelfth there will be a number of events including the popular 11th night celebrations held at the 3G pitch at Roughan Orange Hall. This includes a packed programme of music, sporting activities, a BBQ and bonfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of street music festivals and most lodges in Annahoe have an Orange service and parade

Many of the brethren will travel to the Republic of Ireland celebrations in Rossnowlagh on Saturday 6th July.

Annahoe District Orange Service will be held on Sunday 7th July 7.30pm to Aughnacloy Free Presbyterian Church.

DERRIAGHY

South Antrim Combine Twelfth celebrations will be hosted by Derriaghy District LOL No. 11 in Derriaghy and Dunmurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upwards of 2000 Orangemen and Women, accompanied by around 20 bands will take part. Districts on parade are Derriaghy, Lisburn, Royal Hillsborough, Aghalee, Glenavy, Magheragall, and Ballinderry.

The main parade will get underway at 11.30am and is expected to be completed by 12:30pm. The lodge’s leading the parade will be Dunmurry True Blues LOL 1046 and Wilson Memorial LOL 14 from Ardrossan, Scotland accompanied by Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute band.

The parade will begin from the assembly field which is Killeaton Open Space (facing Derriaghy Cricket club) and proceed along Queensway and onto Kingsway leading into Dunmurry. Upon reaching the crossroads the parade will turn right onto Dunmurry Lane before turning right again onto the Glenburn Road for a short distance where we will arrive at Jubilee/Fullerton Park which is the main demonstration field.

Many brethren visiting from Scotland will attend but most prominent are Wilson Memorial LOL 14 from Ardrossan, Ayrshire, accompanied by the Worthy District Master of Stevenson Orange and Purple District No. 9 Worthy Bro. Andy Kirk, who will be taking part in the platform proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the field there will be family entertainment with a religious service and speeches taking place at the platform.

The “Cairns Culbert Memorial Cup” will be awarded, during the platform proceedings, to the best presented lodge in the South Antrim Combine parade.

Platform proceedings will begin at 2pm lead by Wor. Bro Rev. David McCarthy, District Chaplain of Derriaghy District No.11, with guest speaker Wor. Bro. Rev. Mervyn Gibson Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

Senior representatives from County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge, Scotland and local districts will be reading the resolutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food vendors will be available in the assembly field and the demonstration field. Stalls will be limited to the main field.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm.