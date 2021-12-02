Northern Ireland’s top musicians celebrate life of Freddie Mercury

Cormac Neeson will be performing at the event

This year is the 30th anniversary of Freddie’s passing and it shall be marked in Belfast’s Ulster Hall on January 29 at 7.30pm with a specially curated band of musicians, guest singers from the world of rock, pop and classical music including Tim Wheeler from Ash, Cormac Neeson, Katie Richardson, Amy Montgomery, Jim Brown, Opera singers plus choir and orchestra. The artist line-up reflects Mercury’s extraordinary style range - from rock and heavy metal, to gospel, opera, disco and rockabilly.

The two hour celebration will include all of Freddie’s iconic hits.

Snow Water’s Joe Lindsay said; “We are extremely excited about launching Snow Water’s first Ulster Hall show and what a show to bring.

“Freddie Mercury was such a huge loss to the musical industry, undoubtedly one of the greatest performers of all time and it’s so great to put on an event that not only marks his passing but also reflects the many influences he had.”