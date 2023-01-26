A Northern Irish short film has officially been named as a 2023 Oscar nominee.

An Irish Goodbye, written and directed by East Belfast filmmaker Ross White and his creative partner Tom Berkeley, is one of the five nominees selected for the 'Best Live Action Short Film' category.

It is the only nominee in the category to be selected from the UK and Ireland in this year's awards.

Still from the nominated short film, An Irish Goodbye

Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye is a black comedy following the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan following the untimely death of their mother.

Under the watchful eye of odd-ball parish priest Father O’Shea, the brothers’ pained reunion is worsened by the fact Turlough must now make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Downs Syndrome.

A robust and dedicated farmer, Lorcan’s dream of continuing to work the land he grew up on is thwarted when Turlough decides he’s sending him to live with their Aunt on the other side of Ireland.

But when the brothers discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mother, Lorcan senses an opportunity: he’ll only agree to leave the farm once he and Turlough have themselves completed every single wish on their mother’s list…all one hundred of them.

Last week it was announced that the film had been nominated for a BAFTA in the 'Best British Short Film' category, a success that the directors called "a dream come true".

The film stars Seamus O’Hara (The Northman, Game of Thrones), James Martin (Marcella, Ups and Downs), Paddy Jenkins (Hunger) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Fortitude).

On the news that the film had reached the top 15 in the 'Best Live Action Short' category earlier this month, Tom and Ross said they were completely overwhelmed by the honour.

They said: "It’s completely surreal to think that a wee film shot in Templepatrick is now rubbing shoulders with our cinematic heroes on an international stage.