Paolo Nutini Belfast: How to get tickets for Paolo Nutini's Custom House Square concert and how much do they cost

The Scottish Singer-songwriter announced a return to Belfast with a headline show at Custom House Square

By Michael Cousins
Monday, 4th April 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 11:32 am

Where is Paolo Nutini playing in Northern Ireland?

Paolo Nutini will play at Custom House Square on Thursday 25th August 2022.

How do I get tickets for the Custom House Square gig.

Tickets for the Belfast show go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 9am from ticketmaster

https://www.paolonutini.com/

Paolo Nutini has announced he is to perform at Custom House Square, Belfast on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
BelfastNorthern Ireland
