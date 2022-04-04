Paolo Nutini Belfast: How to get tickets for Paolo Nutini's Custom House Square concert and how much do they cost
The Scottish Singer-songwriter announced a return to Belfast with a headline show at Custom House Square
By Michael Cousins
Monday, 4th April 2022, 11:29 am
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 11:32 am
Where is Paolo Nutini playing in Northern Ireland?
Paolo Nutini will play at Custom House Square on Thursday 25th August 2022.
How do I get tickets for the Custom House Square gig.
Tickets for the Belfast show go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 9am from ticketmaster