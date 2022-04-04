Where is Paolo Nutini playing in Northern Ireland?

Paolo Nutini will play at Custom House Square on Thursday 25th August 2022.

How do I get tickets for the Custom House Square gig.

Tickets for the Belfast show go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 9am from ticketmaster