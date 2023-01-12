This year sees Peter Corry Mark 30 Years in showbiz and he is doing so with an impressive new show aptly entitled – “Thank you for the Musicals” which will tour NI in February and March.

With a career spanning three decades, Peter’s got plenty to be proud of, working with some of the greats, from Sir Cameron Mackintosh to Sir Roger Moore.

Peter said: “I feel very fortunate to have been able to make a career out of what I love doing the most and I want to make a big splash to celebrate the last 30 years. First up I

The inimitable Peter Corry is set to tour the province with new show 'Thank You for the Musicals'

am putting together this brand new production. Being on the stage is a wonderful experience and one I relish but I also love the other side of my work, the less public element, which sees me producing many different styles of productions or indeed mentoring young singers and actors.”

When asked about his career highlights, Peter explains there are just so many to choose from: “If you ask me about performing on stage, I’d be hard pushed to choose from

performances in the Royal Albert Hall or the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, or unique, memorable moments like singing to an orphanage in Mozambique but for ambitions coming true I think I’d have to go for being on stage in the West End in my favourite musical, Les Miserables. With my producer hat on I also return to Les Mis, I brought what was at the time the largest production in the world of Les Misérables in concert to Belfast.”

Peter added of the new show: “It will be a real celebration of all that has been wonderful about the past 30 years. Along with my team of talented singers, we will be performing some of the all-time favourite songs from the musicals, from classics such as Phantom of the Opera and Miss Saigon, through to hits from Les Mis.”

