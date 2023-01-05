Victoria Square will be front and centre of the camera lens from January 2023, as it plays host to Belfast Exposed who will take photography within the centre to a whole

new level. With new phones and cameras being in demand from Santa Claus this Christmas, the team at Belfast Exposed are joining forces with Victoria Square to

bring photography workshops to the popular Belfast retail and entertainment venue.

Michelle Greeves, Victoria Square, centre manager and Deirdre Robb, Belfast Exposed CEO, getting ready to perfect their photography skills at the ‘Seeing through a different lens’ workshops will be held in Victoria Square during January and February 2023.

Belfast Exposed will deliver a series of workshops in the shopping complex over four weeks commencing January 14-15, 2023 to help new, novice and keen photographers, and phone owners learn some new and exciting tricks for taking better photography and capturing life through a different lens to secure that perfect image. All particpants who take images will have the chance to have their image featured in an exhibition to be hosted in Victoria Square during March - April 2023.

Launching the workshops and forthcoming exhibition, Michelle Greeves, centre manager at Victoria Square, said:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Belfast Exposed to host workshops in January and February. A follow up photographic exhibition in March and April will feature images from these workshops alongside the work of other photographers, highlighting the positive benefits of photography for health and wellbeing.”

Commenting on the photography workshops and exhibition, Deirdre Robb, CEO of Belfast Exposed said; “We are thrilled to be partnering with Victoria Square, to bring a series of workshops, and a photographic exhibition ‘Seeing through a different lens’ to help raise awareness of the benefits of photography. In April 2023 we will host our first ever

international photographic conference in Belfast, highlighting the role of photography on mental health and wellbeing, so these workshops and the forthcoming exhibition which will be created from images taken in Victoria Square, among others will be so important. Alongside, this is such a prestigious Belfast landmark celebrating 15 years since opening in 2008, so the opportunity to do something positive together is perfectly timed.”