Picture This have announce their long-awaited fourth studio album Parked Car Conversations, to be released September 29, 2023 (via RCA Records, Germany). This album

announcement follows the release of two new singles from the band, Get On My Love and Song To Myself, with both tracks cementing the band’s hitmaking prowess after their 18-month hiatus.

Alongside this exciting news, the quartet from Athy, Kildare have also announced a UK/Ireland headline tour which will arrive at Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 19 with tickets available from March 31 via Ticketmaster.

Picture This are set to perform at Belfast's SSE Arena

Parked Car Conversations has been named as Picture This’ most ambitious work to be released thus far.

The album consists of 15 tracks written by the band over the last three years. Many of them, much like Song To Myself, illuminate an emotional depth that remained untouched on previous albums, presenting the band - particularly lyricist and singer Ryan Hennessy - at their most vulnerable.

The album is a retrospective insight into Hennessy’s personal hurdles that seemed, at the time, impossible to overcome.