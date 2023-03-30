Picture This announce new album in tandem with Belfast show
Parked Car Conversations out September 29 and Belfast headline gig at SSE Arena on October 19
Picture This have announce their long-awaited fourth studio album Parked Car Conversations, to be released September 29, 2023 (via RCA Records, Germany). This album
announcement follows the release of two new singles from the band, Get On My Love and Song To Myself, with both tracks cementing the band’s hitmaking prowess after their 18-month hiatus.
Alongside this exciting news, the quartet from Athy, Kildare have also announced a UK/Ireland headline tour which will arrive at Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 19 with tickets available from March 31 via Ticketmaster.
Parked Car Conversations has been named as Picture This’ most ambitious work to be released thus far.
The album consists of 15 tracks written by the band over the last three years. Many of them, much like Song To Myself, illuminate an emotional depth that remained untouched on previous albums, presenting the band - particularly lyricist and singer Ryan Hennessy - at their most vulnerable.
The album is a retrospective insight into Hennessy’s personal hurdles that seemed, at the time, impossible to overcome.
Ryan said: “Parked Car Conversations is by far the most personal album we have ever created. There are so many deeply meaningful songs to us on this record and I hope they can be just as meaningful to those who listen. It is an album about everything involved with being human. Love and loss and hurt and euphoria and all of those other complex emotions that flutter in between.”