The event on Saturday afternoon saw pipers and Highland dancers parade through the centre of Belfast, entertaining hundreds of excited onlookers while bringing a drop of hamely culture to the heart of the capital city.

Organisers the Ulster-Scots Agency predicted that around 300 people would show up for the parade, but drew a bigger than expected crowd of up to 500.

The “Big Dander”, as the parade was dubbed, featured Belfast’s only pipe band, the Pipes and Drums of Campbell College, among its numbers – as well as host of pipers, drum majors and dancers from all over the province.

It was led through the streets by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, and followed by a special “Tartan Tea” in Belfast City Hall, attended by Lord Mayor Micky Murray.

Timed to coincide with St Andrew’s Day, a celebration of the patron saint of Scotland, the event is now planned to be an annual affair and promises to be one of the highlights of Belfast’s cultural calendar.

As Ulster-Scots Agency chief executive Ian Crozier said, Tartan Day proved to be such a hit that the organisers are already working on a bigger and better return next year.

'We are absolutely delighted with the response to Belfast Tartan Day," he said.

"Not just from the hundreds who took part, which included an array of championship winning musicians, drum majors and dancers, but also from the many, many people who lined the streets and gave us a very warm welcome.

"There can be no doubt that Belfast has a strong appetite for Ulster-Scots culture and the planning for next year's event, which will be even bigger, will start now.”

On Saturday, the Ulster-Scots Agency marked the occasion by presenting Gordon Lyons with a scarf and tie in Farquharson tartan, made by the Harris Kilt Company in Belfast’s Sandy Row.

Stated the Minister: “Well done to the Ulster-Scots Agency for a fantastic afternoon – delighted to be able to join and show my support.”

Taking part in the parade were Down Academy Pipes and Drums, who accompanied a large contingent from the Belfast International Tattoo, the Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band, who were originally from Belfast, and a 70-strong massed band with players from across the country.

The bands were joined by dozens of drum majors and Highland dancers, along with hundreds of people of all ages out to celebrate their Ulster-Scots identity.

The parade played well-known tunes including “Scotland The Brave”, “Rowan Tree” and “Balmoral” as the musicians and dancers moved along Royal Avenue towards City Hall shortly after noon.

Two other parades from different organisations also moved close to city hall at roughly the same time - one a flute band march from Sandy Row, and the other a pro-Palestine protest that headed along a similar route to the Big Dander.

But due to staggered starting times, the various marches were able to avoid stepping on each other’s toes, leaving Tartan Day to stand proud in its celebration of Ulster-Scots culture and heritage.

