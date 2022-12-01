To celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday December 3, Big Telly Theatre Company in collaboration with Disability Action will stage a live performance entitled Recipe for Disaster in Brick Moon, which is a ground-breaking inclusive digital art space.

Recipe for Disaster brings together 15 artists including Malojian, Alice McCullough, Molly Martin and Joe Kenny in a virtual space - exploring what is possible in audience engagement within inclusive spaces.

This showcase of NI’s most talented musicians, poets and visual artists is followed by a live theatrical cookalong, Recipe for Disaster, with Paula McIntyre MBE celebrity chef and a cast of disabled actors at an event which has been referred to as the ‘wedding of the year’.

Alice McCullough joins a host of other artists and celebrity chef Paula McIntrye, for the digital, inclusive performance of 'Recipe for Disaster'

Recipe for Disaster, promises carnage, culinary delights and lots of craic. The exact opposite of a quiet night in, you are cordially invited to another extraordinary DIY wedding online, catered by top class chef and High Sheriff, Paula, this time in a new inclusive digital space. Part show, part- cookery class, Paula, along with a talented cast of disabled actors promise to give you an unforgettable evening.

This year the theme of International Day of People with Disabilities is ‘innovation for disability-inclusive development”.

Big Telly Theatre Company and Disability Action have risen to the challenge through the creation of an inclusive performance space.

Nuala Toman, Disability Action, said: “For too long we have expected disabled people to fit in to spaces which have not been designed for us. Recipe for Disaster and Brick Moon take us into a completely new inclusive space where anyone can perform and enjoy performances.”

Zoe Seaton artistic director and co-founder of Big Telly Theatre Company said: “Expect to experience everything from experiencing sound as colour to mixed-up prawns. Recipe for Disaster is a fully inclusive performance in which we have taken our experience in theatre gaming to new frontiers working with talented disabled artists.

“The most exciting aspect of this work has been creating with deaf and disabled people and producing a totally new kind of experience which overcomes societal barriers.”

