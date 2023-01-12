There’s a feast of live music at Out to Lunch ’23 which is now well underway including Nine Below Zero (acoustic set), Swordfishtrombones 40th Anniversary celebration, rising local stars Dark Tropics, Opera for Lunch, Blue Rose Code, Wookalily, another wholesome helping from Harvest - Neil Young’s finest tribute act, Manukahunney, Una Monaghan, Special Consensus, No Oil Paintings, Mick Flannery, Myles McCormack, The 2:19, Madison Violet, The Skallions and Ceithre Cinn.

Meanwhile the packed comedy programme include Vittorio Angelone with his take on Brian Friel’s Translations, the always upliftingly funny Josie Long, Teresa Livingstone with more hilarlious musical comedy stylings, not to mention Drunk Women Solving Crime, local hero Emer Maguire and social media sensation Rosie Holt.

Readings and spoken word events include Evolver62, the gorgeous new Beatle book with Mark Lewisohn, and Natalie Haynes makes a welcome return to Out to Lunch, this time with her rich, evocative take on Medusa. 90s indie goddess/ icon Miki Berenyi joins Out to Lunch with her acclaimed memoir How Music Saved me from Success and fellow indie luminary Stuart Braithwaite (of last year’s CQAF headliner’s Mogwai) reads from his autobiography Spaceships Over Glasgow.

Wookalily will perform on January 20 at the Black Box as part of the Out to Lunch Festival

The film programme also includes the incredible new Patti Smith documentary – Electric Poet and Energy – the acclaimed elegiac film about legendary Can frontman Damo Suzuki and also presents the incendiary Fat White Family short Moonbathing in February, the utterly delightful Father Earth documentary (followed by a Q& A with filmmaker/ John Shuttleworth avatar Graeme Fellows).