Pop group Sugababes have confirmed a summer show in Belfast
Sugababes are to play in Belfast at Live at Botanic Gardens on Friday, May 26.
Sugababes became one of the most successful British girl bands of the 21st century.
The group have achieved six number-one singles: ‘Freak like Me’, ‘Round Round’, ‘Hole in the Head’, ‘Push the Button’, ‘Walk This Way’ and ‘About You Now’; the Spice Girls are the only British girl group to have had more
They have also released five UK top ten albums, four of which were certified Platinum in the UK, and have been nominated for six Brit Awards, winning for Best British Dance Act in 2003.
Fast forward two decades, the original line up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy arrived back in full force becoming the talk of the summer festivals including having to shut down their field at Glastonbury due to demand.
Tickets for SUGABABES live in Belfast go sale Thursday, February 23 at 9am from: Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.ie