Pop group the Sugababes will play in Belfast's Botanic Gardens

Sugababes became one of the most successful British girl bands of the 21st century.

The group have achieved six number-one singles: ‘Freak like Me’, ‘Round Round’, ‘Hole in the Head’, ‘Push the Button’, ‘Walk This Way’ and ‘About You Now’; the Spice Girls are the only British girl group to have had more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also released five UK top ten albums, four of which were certified Platinum in the UK, and have been nominated for six Brit Awards, winning for Best British Dance Act in 2003.

Fast forward two decades, the original line up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy arrived back in full force becoming the talk of the summer festivals including having to shut down their field at Glastonbury due to demand.

Most Popular