News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
32 minutes ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
4 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
5 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
20 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
20 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Popular Irish standup and erstwhile star of BBC NI's The Blame Game announces date at SSE Arena

Delamere’s ‘Neil by Mouth’ show to be performed on February 16, 2024

By Joanne Savage
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:44 BST

Popular standup and cheekiest of wits Neil Delamere has announced that he will bring his new ‘Neil by Mouth’ show to Belfast’s SSE Arena on February 16, 2024 with tickets on sale from Friday (May 5) at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie.

This follows on from his sold out SSE Arena show earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The regular panellist of BBC Northern Ireland’s The Blame Game, is also currently holding the title of reigning BBC Fighting Talk Champion of Champions.

Most Popular

    Catch the usual, hilarious tall tales, razor sharp observations and quick-witted improvisation for which this funnyman has become well known.

    The Irish Times say: "No TV camera could accurately measure the lightning speed of Delamere's wit".

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Delamere, 44, is from Edenderry, Co Offaly, and began his career in 2004 at the Edinburgh Festival.

    Since then he has worked for both RTE and the aforementioned BBC, in programmes such as the BBC comedy series One Night Stand and RTE’s The Panel.

    He hosted Neil Delamere's Just For Laughs, a comedy television show in which he interviewed acts performing at the Montreal Festival and featured on Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow in 2009.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The comic made his debut appearance on Radio Five Live's panel show Fighting Talk, broadcast on December 11, 2010, and won.

    In 2011, he hosted The Only Viking in the Village on RTÉ, in which he explored his Viking roots.

    Delamere also works for Today FM, where he presents his own show titled "Neil Delamere's Sunday Best" which airs on Sundays.

    Standup and BBC NI's The Blame Game panellist Neil Delamere, 44, who hails from Edenderry in Co Offaly and is known for his razor-sharp wit will bring his new show 'Neil by Mouth' to Belfast's SSE Arena. Tickets are available from Friday May 5 from 10am via Ticketmaster.ieStandup and BBC NI's The Blame Game panellist Neil Delamere, 44, who hails from Edenderry in Co Offaly and is known for his razor-sharp wit will bring his new show 'Neil by Mouth' to Belfast's SSE Arena. Tickets are available from Friday May 5 from 10am via Ticketmaster.ie
    Standup and BBC NI's The Blame Game panellist Neil Delamere, 44, who hails from Edenderry in Co Offaly and is known for his razor-sharp wit will bring his new show 'Neil by Mouth' to Belfast's SSE Arena. Tickets are available from Friday May 5 from 10am via Ticketmaster.ie
    Related topics:Belfast