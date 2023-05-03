Popular standup and cheekiest of wits Neil Delamere has announced that he will bring his new ‘Neil by Mouth’ show to Belfast’s SSE Arena on February 16, 2024 with tickets on sale from Friday (May 5) at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie.

This follows on from his sold out SSE Arena show earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regular panellist of BBC Northern Ireland’s The Blame Game, is also currently holding the title of reigning BBC Fighting Talk Champion of Champions.

Most Popular

Catch the usual, hilarious tall tales, razor sharp observations and quick-witted improvisation for which this funnyman has become well known.

The Irish Times say: "No TV camera could accurately measure the lightning speed of Delamere's wit".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delamere, 44, is from Edenderry, Co Offaly, and began his career in 2004 at the Edinburgh Festival.

Since then he has worked for both RTE and the aforementioned BBC, in programmes such as the BBC comedy series One Night Stand and RTE’s The Panel.

He hosted Neil Delamere's Just For Laughs, a comedy television show in which he interviewed acts performing at the Montreal Festival and featured on Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comic made his debut appearance on Radio Five Live's panel show Fighting Talk, broadcast on December 11, 2010, and won.

In 2011, he hosted The Only Viking in the Village on RTÉ, in which he explored his Viking roots.

Delamere also works for Today FM, where he presents his own show titled "Neil Delamere's Sunday Best" which airs on Sundays.