Public can enjoy free musical entertainment along Belfast's Maritime Mile

Entertainment from 12 noon until 5pm every Sunday throughout May and August, 2023

By Joanne Savage
Published 18th May 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read

A free family music festival is livening up Belfast's waterfront each weekend.

Sundays on the Maritime Mile offers free musical performances running from 12 noon to 5pm every Sunday throughout May and August, popping up at various locations along Belfast’s waterfront.

The entertainment line-up has been programmed by Snow Water on behalf of Maritime Belfast Trust, which is the charity responsible for preserving and promoting Belfast’s unique and rich maritime heritage.

The String Ninjas, a Belfast based instrumental duo consisting of fingerstyle guitarist Gavin Ferris and electric violinist Mick Conlon will perform on May 21, 1-2pm on the SoundYard along the city's Maritime Mile
    Sundays on the Maritime Mile is part of Maritime Belfast’s ‘Explore MORE’ campaign, which aims to encourage and motivate locals and visitors to explore more by taking a trip along the Maritime Mile to visit vibrant quaysides and heritage attractions, go for a walk, run, or cycle, enjoy a cocktail or a bite to eat in one of the eateries dotted along the way, all while learning about Belfast’s maritime story during the day or evening.

    Sundays on the Maritime Mile will see performances by some of the province’s finest artists, across a medley of genres including opera, singer/songwriters, jazz, trad, folk, and electronic music.

    Partcipating singer-songwriters will include Bernadette Morris, Rory Nellis, Kate Nicholson, Matt McGinn, Eilidh Patterson and Jack Warnock, Eimear Johnston, David Browne Murray and Two’s Company, the Broken String Band and the String Ninjas.

    Venues stretch along Belfast’s waterfront and include the award-winning SoundYard, the historic Hamilton Dock, RiverBox on the Titanic Slipways and outside HMS Caroline, and Titanic Distillers.