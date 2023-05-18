Public can enjoy free musical entertainment along Belfast's Maritime Mile
Entertainment from 12 noon until 5pm every Sunday throughout May and August, 2023
A free family music festival is livening up Belfast's waterfront each weekend.
Sundays on the Maritime Mile offers free musical performances running from 12 noon to 5pm every Sunday throughout May and August, popping up at various locations along Belfast’s waterfront.
The entertainment line-up has been programmed by Snow Water on behalf of Maritime Belfast Trust, which is the charity responsible for preserving and promoting Belfast’s unique and rich maritime heritage.
Sundays on the Maritime Mile is part of Maritime Belfast’s ‘Explore MORE’ campaign, which aims to encourage and motivate locals and visitors to explore more by taking a trip along the Maritime Mile to visit vibrant quaysides and heritage attractions, go for a walk, run, or cycle, enjoy a cocktail or a bite to eat in one of the eateries dotted along the way, all while learning about Belfast’s maritime story during the day or evening.
Sundays on the Maritime Mile will see performances by some of the province’s finest artists, across a medley of genres including opera, singer/songwriters, jazz, trad, folk, and electronic music.
Partcipating singer-songwriters will include Bernadette Morris, Rory Nellis, Kate Nicholson, Matt McGinn, Eilidh Patterson and Jack Warnock, Eimear Johnston, David Browne Murray and Two’s Company, the Broken String Band and the String Ninjas.
Venues stretch along Belfast’s waterfront and include the award-winning SoundYard, the historic Hamilton Dock, RiverBox on the Titanic Slipways and outside HMS Caroline, and Titanic Distillers.