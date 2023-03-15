Against the backdrop of rural Northern Ireland, ‘An Irish Goodbye’ tells the story of estranged brothers Lorcan (James Martin) and Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) who reunite following the untimely death of their mother (Michelle Fairley).

But when the pair discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mum, their pained reunion takes an altogether different course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Irish Goodbye was winner of Best Live Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards, and Best British Short Film at the 76th EE BAFTA Awards.

James Martin as Lorcan in An Irish Goodbye

Most Popular

Two special screenings at 6.00pm and 7.30pm will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew, including the actors James Martin, Seamus O’Hara and Paddy Jenkins, and directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley. 25% of proceeds from these special screenings will be donated to Mencap.