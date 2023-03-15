News you can trust since 1737
QUB to host special screening of BAFTA and Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye

The short film shot here in NI will be shown at the QFT on World Down Syndrome Day (March 21)

By Joanne Savage
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:41 GMT

Against the backdrop of rural Northern Ireland, ‘An Irish Goodbye’ tells the story of estranged brothers Lorcan (James Martin) and Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) who reunite following the untimely death of their mother (Michelle Fairley).

But when the pair discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mum, their pained reunion takes an altogether different course.”

An Irish Goodbye was winner of Best Live Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards, and Best British Short Film at the 76th EE BAFTA Awards.

James Martin as Lorcan in An Irish Goodbye
    Two special screenings at 6.00pm and 7.30pm will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew, including the actors James Martin, Seamus O’Hara and Paddy Jenkins, and directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley. 25% of proceeds from these special screenings will be donated to Mencap.

    An Irish Goodbye, QFT, March 21 at 6 and 7.30pm followed by the Q&A.

