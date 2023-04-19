A celebration of arts and culture in Northern Ireland, the event attracted some of Northern Ireland’s top writers, poets and musicians and was hosted by award-winning novelist, screenwriter and director of the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s, Glenn Patterson.

In addition to readings by artist and author Oliver Jeffers, poets Leontia Flynn and Nick Laird from the Seamus Heaney Centre, and Zara Meadows, a second-year undergraduate in the School of Arts, English and Languages at Queen’s, there was music from Gary Lightbody who with special guests Iain Archer, Miriam Kaufmann and Graham Hopkins, premiered three songs based on Seamus Heaney’s poems, read on the night by Sarah Greene and Richard Dormer.

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody said: “I’m a big fan of Heaney and a big fan of hope, so when I was asked to take part, I said yes straight away.”

Gary Lightbody and other musicians performed at the HOPE event yesterday evening (April 18)

The second half was a Derry Girls takeover, with series creator Lisa McGee and actor Tara Lynne O’Neill (who memorably played Ma Mary in the series) in conversation between clips from the hour-long special that brought season three of Derry Girls to a close.

Speaking at the event, Tara Lynne O’Neill, commented: “It is a real honour to be at the Seamus Heaney Centre HOPE event tonight, especially with Lisa McGee, representing the last episode of season three of Derry Girls which covered the Good Friday Agreement. Tonight is aptly named, it is a night of hope and a celebration of all the things the Good Friday Agreement has brought us and a reminder of the hope that we have to hold on to.”

Director of the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s, Glenn Patterson said: “The ‘Presents’ events are a regular part of our programme at the Seamus Heaney Centre.

"The inspiration for ‘Hope’ was the final episode of Derry Girls – the mood that it captured, in some ways setting the tone for this entire 25th anniversary celebration.

Actress Tara Lynne O'Neill (Ma Mary in the hit series) in conversation with the show's creator Lisa McGee. The last episode of the third season pondered the signing of the Good Friday agreement 25 years ago

"The fact that everyone we invited to take part agreed with such a will is testament to the power of that word as well as the enduring influence of, and affection for, Seamus Heaney.

"It was also – and never dismiss the importance of this – a huge amount of fun.”