Ramp up the fear factor with scary events for adults this Halloween

From spooky treks through ancient woodlands and terrifying ghost hunts in haunted buildings, to unique festive cookery classes and trails exploring the origins of the pagan festival of Samhain, there is no shortage of frightening fun activities for adults to enjoy this Halloween.

Discover Northern Ireland has put together an assortment of ghostly goings-on across Northern Ireland to sink your teeth into. But beware, these are not for the faint of heart!

Crumlin Road Goal, Belfast: Described as Belfast’s most fearsome scare attraction, the Jail of Horror takes one of Belfast’s most haunted buildings, Crumlin Road Gaol, and opens its cells for a spine-chilling, nerve-shredding experience. Unwitting visitors will come face to face with scary inmates, killer clowns, witches and other ghastly ghouls. Meanwhile, the Paranormal Investigation tour takes visitors on a search for the spirits which many people believe still haunt the building. You will assist paranormal experts by conducting various experiments in the most haunted locations of the jail including the tunnel, infirmary, boiler room and hanging cell. And if you are feeling particularly brave, why not sign up for the Cursed Combo and experience both events.

The Lost Souls, Londonderry: Where better to spend Halloween than The Walled City. Steeped in history of murder and public executions of tormented lost souls watch as these terrifying tales of ghosts and poltergeists come alive. Giving serious squad ghoul vibes this tour showcases stories dating from the famine through to World War 1. Strictly over 16s only.

Fright Night, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Co Down: Get ready for a fright on this immersive ghost walk through the gardens of Hillsborough Castle. Encounter the former ghostly residents as you follow the dimly lit path. The trail ends at the Stable Yard for a re-enactment of Hercat the Illusionist’s famous illusions, by Cahoots Theatre NI.

Fiesta De Los Muertos, Belfast Cookery School, Belfast: Explore Latin American cuisine, inspired by the one of the world famous Day of the Dead Festival. This one-off event, taking place on Saturday, October 30 promises to be full of gruesome guests and devilishly delicious dishes. There will be prizes for best dressed, but remember to keep the costumes practical.

Foyle Trails, Co Tyrone/Co Londonderry: Discover the origins of Halloween in this fascinating off the beaten path experience. With a focus on Celtic archaeology and mythology, this tour will explore the ancient pagan festival of Samhain – now known as Halloween. This guided tour provides visitors with enthralling insights and stories associated with places such as Celtic ritual sites, pagan wells, tombs, and even a walk through a sacrificial bog. Your knowledgeable and enthusiastic guide Martin Bradley will also recount stories of the folklore and customs that have survived in the countryside we travel through. Participants will also learn about Irish plant lore, such as how our vampire (parasitic) plants have evolved. This experience requires a moderate amount of walking across wet terrain (hiking/waterproof footwear essential). Tours leave from Londonderry but most of the sites visited are in Co Tyrone. Suitable for over 16-year-olds only.

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Co Armagh: Meet your terrifying tour guide and listen to stories that will chill you to the bone. The Armagh Observatory was founded in 1790, and so there are plenty of stories to tell. This tour, which will be held on October 30 and 31, is recommended for adult audiences as some of the stories contain themes not suitable for young children.

Forest of Horror, Co Antrim: Dare to walk through a forest at night? Forest Fitness NI, based at Carrickfergus, is inviting you enter at your own risk this Halloween, where you may encounter a few zombies before stumbling upon a creepy clown’s house. Maybe you will hear something coming from the old slaughter house or find a few old friends dying to see you in the cemetery. The walk through the forest takes 15 mins, but your pace may quicken as the fear level rises!

The Trial of Terror, Co Londonderry: Enter a real life horror movie in the depths of ancient and haunted woodlands this Halloween. Visitors to this terrifying and immersive event at Jungle NI, Magherafelt will come face to face with a range of unsettling characters, with no telling where the next scare will come from. Armed with special effects, embedded sound and enhanced lighting, the Trail of Terror is sure to provide horror fans with all the spine-tingling frights they could want. Strictly for over 12’s only, and all under 16’s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

