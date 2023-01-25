Release date of new action spy thriller starring NI's Jamie Dornan
Heart of Stone will star Jamie alongside producer Gal Gadot who describes series as ‘epic’
The release date for the new action spy thriller featuring Jamie Dornan has been announced.
Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' premieres on the streaming service on August 11, 2023.
The film's star and producer Gal Gadot said it's “gonna be extremely epic".
Describing the plot, Netflix said: "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset."
Gadot stars opposite Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan.
It's directed by Tom Harper and the cast also includes Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready.
Posting on Instagram as the release date was announced, hearthrob Jamie Dornan said: "Save all these dates but mainly 11th August when HEART OF STONE lands @netflix @netflixuk. #Netflixsavethedates."
The Northern Irish actor and father-of-three, 40, previously said: "There's so much going on and it's so big scale."
Gal said: "We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain. Rachel Stone lives off the adrenaline. She's addicted to it."
Holywood-born actor Jamie Dornan first came to screen fame in 2006, and earned international recognition for playing Sheriff Graham Humbert in the series Once Upon a Time (2011–2013) and serial killer Paul Spector in the crime drama series The Fall (2013–2016).
For the latter, he won the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Actor in Television and was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.
In film, he has portrayed Axel von Fersen in Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette (2006), Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise (2015–2018), Jan Kubiš in Anthropoid (2016), Commandant Pat Quinlan in The Siege of Jadotville (2016), Paul Conroy in A Private War (2018), and Pa in Belfast (2021), receiving a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture.
Jamie began his career as a model in 2001, and appeared in campaigns for Hugo Boss, Dior Homme, and Calvin Klein, being dubbed "the Golden Torso" by The New York Times.
In 2020, he was listed at number 32 on The Irish Times' list of Ireland's greatest film actors.