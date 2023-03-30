News you can trust since 1737
Ricky Gervais to perform in Dublin as part of Armageddon World Tour

Tickets to see the hugely popular standup on July 11, 2023 go on sale from today (March 31)

By Joanne Savage
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:15 BST- 2 min read

Award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and director Ricky Gervais has announced further massive arena dates on his Armageddon World Tour including a date at Dublin’s 3Arena on July 11, 2023.

Tickets for the 3Arena, Dublin date go on sale today (March 31) at 10am via Ticketmaster as Gervais continues to take his brand-new stand-up show to audiences around the globe, throughout this year and into 2024.

The acclaimed British comedian has already visited some of the biggest venues in the UK across the Armageddon tour, and has just announced further UK dates in Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol.

Ricky Gervais will take his Armageddon World Tour to Dublin's 3Arena on July 11, 2023
    In the autumn, he will return to London for four dates at the prestigious London Palladium (September 13-16) followed by a massive show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena (October 6).

    With some of the biggest European venues already under his belt in Amsterdam and Helsinki, Gervais now announces further arena gigs across Europe for 2023, in Vienna, Dublin, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Oslo, Lisbon, Stockholm, Berlin and Munich.

    Stateside, Gervais was already lined up to play two sell-out shows at NY’s Radio City Music Hall, and a night at LA’s Hollywood Bowl (May 6), which is set to be one of his biggest stand-up gigs yet, a massive venue for any comedian to be asked to perform in.

    “Ricky Gervais is Britain’s biggest comedian. He sells out arenas around the world,” said Ian Coburn of Live Nation.

    “When I was invited to play the iconic Hollywood Bowl, I said “What if it rains?” This pretty much sums up how British people think,” said Gervais.

    Gervais’s 2021 tour SuperNature was a huge success and subsequently became one of the most watched comedy specials of the year on Netflix, when it aired in May 2022. Netflix have already bought the rights to Armageddon, which will stream as Ricky’s next Netflix special in early 2024.

    As Gervais has done with his previous tours, profits made on the more expensive Platinum tickets for his shows will be donated to charity.

