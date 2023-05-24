Singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan, 32, who hails from picturesque Portaferry, has announced yet another headline show in Belfast later this year after his December 15 and 16 dates sold-out and an extra date on December 23, 2023 was added to accommodate demand.

Tickets for Ryan’s third show will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, May 26) from 10am via Ticketmaster.ie and the Ulster Hall box office.

Ryan, around whom there is a huge buzz, has previously supported NI indie-rock giants Snow Patrol, the galactically talented Ed Sheeran, Irish rockers Kodaline and ever-spirited multi-talented troubadour Foy Vance.

He played shold-out shows at Ormeau Park, Belsonic, the Waterfront Hall and two dates at Custom House Square during the past two years, as his career garnered increasing momentum.

The candid star had to cancel a number of performances last year after telling fans about his battles with mental ill health.

But now the Co Down singer and guitarist is back on trailblazing form and set to play Belfast’s historic Ulster Hall on December 15 and 16 (both sold out) with a third date on December 23, 2023 added due to absolutely phenomenal demand from his legions of devoted fans.

After the cancellation of a significant part of his last tour the star had said online: "Dear best fans in the world. It is with the heaviest of hearts that, with the exception to the Belfast show and the Derry show, I have decided to cancel the Redesign tour.

"I'm heartbroken to have to do this, especially with the release of my debut album, but the truth is I've been struggling a lot lately with my mental health and after speaking to professionals and my incredibly supportive team, I have decided that the best thing for me to do right now is to take a step back from touring."

McMullan has previously said with iron enthusiasm that “music was always going to be a part of my life” and watching him perform it certainly seems as though he was always destined for the limelight.

Tickets to see Ryan McMullan perform at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on December 15 and 16 are now sold out but remaining tickets for his December 23, 2023 show will be avilable via Ticketmaster.ie from Friday (May 26) from 10am and are set to sell like hot cakes.