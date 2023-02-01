Rock/pop is the UK’s most popular music genre, with a whopping 6,375 upcoming concerts, happening in cities across the UK this year.

Alternative/indie music comes up as the second most popular genre in the UK with 1,856 upcoming concerts.

In third place for the UK’s most popular genre is Country and Folk. There are 831 upcoming concerts in the UK.

The Rolling Stones are surely one of Britain's most famous and successful proponents of rock-pop

Hard rock and metal came in at fourth place with 602 upcoming concerts, while club or dance music ranked fifth with 556 upcoming gigs across the UK.

Jazz and blues came in as the sixth most popular genre with 484 upcoming concerts, while in seventh place was R&B and urban soul with 448 upcoming British gigs this year.

The study also looked at the best places to live in the UK as a music fan. It did this by calculating the number of concerts and gigs taking place in each city.

The top city for music lovers is London, scoring a 10/10 music fan score. London has 351 artists and bands featuring a panoply of big name stars.

Second on the list is Manchester, with a music fan score of 9.66. Manchester has the second most upcoming festivals and the third most upcoming concerts. Home to big bands such as Oasis, Simply Red and Take That, it is also a great city for music lovers.