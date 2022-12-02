Glastonbury 2023’s first act to be revealed, Elton John will perform on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 25, closing out the main stage with only his second-ever appearance at the annual and immensely popular music festival.

The announcement arrives soon after John played his final US show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium last month, a fittingly grand affair that featured appearances from Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile and was livestreamed on Disney+.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage. As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” John said in a statement. “They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career...I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis added: “We will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm.”

While Glastonbury will supposedly mark John’s final UK show, it won’t be his final show overall – the singer-songwriter’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018, will continue through Europe until July 2023. A show previously booked for Paris’s Accor Arena on June 25 will now take place on June 21.

