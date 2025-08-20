Royal Black mark Last Saturday as 17,000 to join parades across Northern Ireland

The Royal Black Institution marks its traditional Last Saturday celebrations next weekend, with 17,000 members to take part in parades across Northern Ireland.

The finale of the organisation’s parading season sees six major demonstrations on August 30, taking place in Antrim, Castlederg, Cookstown, Ballyclare, Dundrum and Limavady.

Around 17,000 members will take part in the parades, involving around 350 preceptories and 300 bands.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, who is to address the Cookstown gathering, described the Last Saturday processions as “flagship events on the parading calendar”.

Larne's Royal Black Last Saturday parade in 2023.

“We expect to see thousands of supporters turning out at the various locations, where they will see a glorious expression of culture, pageantry, music and history,” he said.

“The institution’s principled stance on the Reformed Christian Faith will be to the forefront at all our demonstrations on the Last Saturday, with religious services held at each location.”

Antrim

Antrim’s event, the first in the town in eight years, will involve 79 preceptories and 75 marching bands, equating to roughly 4,500 parade participants.

Assembling at Fountain Hill, starting at noon the parade will make its way to the demonstration field on Randalstown Road.

The procession route is via Fountain Hill, Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Dublin Road and on to Randalstown Road.

Platform proceedings will begin at 3pm, with guest speaker Sir Knight William McCrea. The return route begins at 4.15pm.

Ballyclare

The Royal Black's Last Saturday parade in Larne in 2023.

City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter hold their procession in Ballyclare, Co Antrim; a traditional move, as Last Saturday usually sees Sir Knights from the capital city parade in provincial towns.

Starting at noon, around 3,500 participants will proceed to the demonstration field at Hillhead Road, following an Act of Remembrance at Ballyclare War Memorial. The return parade is scheduled to begin at 4pm.

Castlederg

Castlederg’s event hosts 27 preceptories and roughly the same number of bands. Starting at 12.30pm, the parade will make its way to the demonstration field on Castlegore Road, where the main platform speaker will be Sir Knight Rev Sean McClafferty. A return parade is scheduled to start at 3.30pm.

Royal Black officers on the road at a Last Saturday parade in Loughgall. TH19.

Cookstown

Around 8,000 people are expected to walk a two and a half mile route in Cookstown – the largest Royal Black event in Co Tyrone, with 64 preceptories taking part, and the first time the parade has been held in the town since 2018.

Headed by Tullylagan Pipe Band, the parade will move from the assembly point on the Grange Road at noon and proceed along Killymoon Street, William Street and Oldtown Street to the field on Moneymore Road. The return parade will start at 3.40pm.

Dundrum

Up to 10,000 participants are expected to turn out at the Dundrum event, with 97 ensembles including sliver, flute, accordion and pipe bands.

The morning parade is scheduled for 11.30am, travelling from the town’s Orange Hall to Ballyloughlin Road via Main street, Belfast Road and Old Road. The return parade is at 4pm.

Limavady