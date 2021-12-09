Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market opens for two days

The village is inviting visitors to stroll through the market in the historic setting of The Dark Walk and Hillsborough Fort. The venue will be filled with the sounds, sights and tastes of Christmas with artisan food producers, artists, musicians and craft designers.

“The grounds of Hillsborough Fort provide a unique background to enjoy a hot drink and a bite to eat,” a spokesperson for the event said. “Savour the delicious aromas floating through the winter air, from a range of gourmet street-food and drink vendors. Distinctively seasonal menus developed using the best of NI will be available throughout.

“There will be plenty to enchant the child in us all with visits from Santa and interactive seasonal crafts with Santa’s elves.”

Royal Hillsborough will boast its very own unique atmosphere at its Christmas Market.

The independent shops and eateries of the village will be joining in the festive cheer so a visit to the Christmas Market is a perfect opportunity to explore this idyllic and historic village.

The market is a free event and booking is not required.

Parking will be at Hillsborough Forest Park, Beechlawn School on the Dromore Road and Ballynahinch Street Pay & Display Car Park. The market will operate in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines. On Friday 10 December the market runs from 3-9pm while on Saturday it runs from 10-3pm. A breakdown of events is as follows;

:: Friday 3pm-9pm

3pm Downshire Primary School Choir

3.30pm Friends’ School Brass Ensemble

5pm Santa arrives and his reindeers are scheduled to pick him up at 8pm

3pm-9pm Acoustic music by local artists

3pm-8.30pm Santa’s elves will help children make decorations to take home

:: Saturday 10am-3pm

11am Santa arrives and his reindeers are scheduled to pick him up at 2pm

10am-2.30pm Santa’s elves will help children make decorations to take home

10am-3pm Acoustic music by local artists

