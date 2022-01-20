Ryan McMullan announces show at Millennium Forum, Lonondderry

The EP features songs from a film aired on BBC NI which followed Ryan during four days of recording and listening in Cruit Island, County Donegal at the end of 2019, where Ryan and his team work through the songs competing for a place on his album. The cast includes artist and mentor Foy Vance, and manager and drummer Paul ‘Hammy’ Hamilton. Debut Mix Tape is a six track EP featuring songs from the film that aren’t on Ryan’s forthcoming debut album, which is called Redesign and is due to be released in early 2022. The songs on the EP form part of the soundtrack to the documentary and are older songs from Ryan’s growing catalogue. He sees them a bonus for fans, a chance to enjoy songs that mean a lot to him but didn’t make the final cut.