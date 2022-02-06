Scooter is lined up for summer Belsonic gig

Scooter

Not only has mastermind H.P. Baxxter and his band colleagues triumphed over the transient and capricious nature of the music scene, but they have gone onto become the most successful techno act of all time.

In their illustrious history, Scooter have spent more than 500 weeks in the Singles Charts and 300 weeks in the Album Charts, selling over 30 million units along the way and have achieved over 80 Gold and Platinum records from all over the world.

Scooter are one of a very few German acts to have shaped the musical landscape at home and abroad for more than a decade, without losing any of their energy or freshness.

In 2018, Scooter celebrated their 25th anniversary with a year of shows all over Europe.

They played over 50 sold out dates in front of over 250,000 fans and spent the summer performing at countless festivals including Lollapalooza to Neversea to Budapest Park.

However, of course with Scooter, the party doesn’t ever stop and they continue The Sixth Chapter of their illustrious career with the God Save The Rave Tour in 2021.

Scooter are revving up for their latest tour and have packed extra bags full of classic Scooter hits like ‘Maria I Like it Loud’, ‘Always Hardcore’ and ‘How Much Is The Fish?’ (from back in the day) plus more recent faves like ‘Oi’ and ‘God Save The Rave’ – the ultimate anthem for the rave generation.

Scooter released their most recent album ‘God Save The Rave’ on February 26, 2021.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to experience the Gods of Rave as they embark on a marathon of hits in a breathtaking live tour, complete with flamethrowers, pyrotechnics and the irrepressible Scooter posse!

Scotter will be joined in Belfast by some special guests.