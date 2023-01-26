Figaro, town barber and jack-of-all-trades, is going to need all his wiles to outwit old Dr Bartolo and make sure true love wins the day in Ulster Touring Opera’s brand-new production on February 15.

Belfast-born mezzo-soprano Sinéad O’Kelly sings the part of Rosina in an international cast which also features South African baritone Njabulo Madlala as the industrious barber and rising English star Jack Roberts as the lovestruck Count. Belfast baritone Malachy Frame rejoins the company in the role of Basilio, and Spanish soprano Lorena Paz Nieto takes on the fiery role of Berta.The production will be sung in English in Amanda Holden’s beloved translation. With vocal fireworks, scheming lovers and one very busy barber, Rossini's comic opera is bursting with fun, mischief, and the world's best tunes.