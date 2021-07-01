Shamrock Tenors help to promote city

The video follows Lisburn-born actor and Normal People star Desmond Eastwood, as he arrives in Belfast City Airport and makes his return journey home to Belfast, reconnecting with his friends, family and the city.

Viewers will also see some of our top attractions and landmarks, like Titanic Belfast, the Harland & Wolff cranes, Lagan Weir, the Albert Memorial Clock, The Duke of York, Cave Hill and City Hall.

The video is being promoted by Tourism Ireland on social media in Great Britain on Facebook and YouTube.

It will also be shared with Tourism Ireland’s millions of fans and followers on social media around the world.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s director of markets, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to work with the Shamrock Tenors and Desmond Eastwood to create this moving and nostalgic music video showcasing Belfast.

“It will be seen by our fans and followers on social media in GB and elsewhere around the world, reminding them why Belfast and Northern Ireland is such a great choice for a holiday or short break.

“As travel from overseas begins to restart, Tourism Ireland will be pulling out all the stops to promote Northern Ireland as a safe, welcoming and ‘must-see’ destination in our main markets.

“Our message is that we can’t wait to welcome back our overseas visitors.”