The record-breaking Canadian singer, whose moniker “the Queen of Country Pop” remains unchallenged to this day, released the track alongside her 1997 studio album Come On Over – which featured 12 singles including You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much.

It went diamond-certified (sales of 10 million or more), earned her four Grammy Awards and it remains the biggest-selling studio album of all time by a solo female artist, propelling her career to stratospheric heights when she was in her early thirties.

“What the album means to me now and what it meant at the time are very different because so much has happened in 25 years. You can imagine,” Twain, now 58, muses.

“At the time, I was obsessing over writing the best songs, and I was thinking as a songwriter-performer, I was in the mode of creating, and at that time, of course, not imagining that it would ever come to this… the fact that it even went diamond was beyond my imagination at the time.”

The singer admits she felt motivated to “outwrite” herself as it was following on from her 1995 diamond-certified record, The Woman In Me. However, amid the album launch, press and touring, she reveals she became emotionally drained and never got the chance to enjoy its success at the time.

“But now, 25 years later, I’m celebrating it and really being able to reflect on how amazing it was and how amazing it is that it’s had such longevity,” she says as she shares her excitement about marking the milestone with a remastered re-release of the record.

“I’m really grateful that I’m still so active and looking back on it. It’s almost like I’m not necessarily looking back to my history, it’s still a part of what’s happening to me now. I haven’t retired, I’m enjoying it in a different way. I’m not looking at it so much in a nostalgic way. I’m looking at it as part of the excitement of everything that’s happening around me now.”