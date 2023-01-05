News you can trust since 1737
Shared musical heritage of Dalriada captured in new film

New video captures Borough Council’s successful shared music

By Joanne Savage
This new initiative brings together the shared musical traditions of Rathlin Island, the Glens of Antrim, and the Mull of Kintyre, with young musicians from North Antrim coming together for a special residential weekend on Rathlin Island.

Guided by experienced tutors, they explored the similarities and differences between traditional music, song, and dance of Ireland, Rathlin and Scotland.

Much of the music for the programme was selected from the Sam Henry archive, part of the Coleraine Museum collection, with an emphasis on local connections, the use of place names, and song lyrics in English, Irish, Ulster Scots and Scots Gaelic.

Some of the young musicians who took part in a residential weekend on Rathlin Island as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s successful Shared Music of Dalriada project
    Paying tribute to the young participants, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “This programme is a wonderful demonstration of the joint history, culture and music we share with communities across the sea in Scotland. Exploring our common past is key to fostering and sustaining future connections with communities over the water.”

    Speaking on behalf of Glens of Antrim Comhaltas, Donal O’Donnell said: “Glens of Antrim Comhaltas was delighted to be a partner in the Shared Music of Dalriada project and the feedback from parents has been very positive. The Saturday evening céili was thoroughly enjoyable and a great learning and sharing experience for participants and Rathlin residents.”

    The video is available to watch on YouTube using this link: https://youtu.be/heE-Bvoppss

    The project was supported by the District Council Good Relations Programme as part of the TEO’s ‘Together: Building a United Community’ strategy and delivered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Good Relations and Museum Services.