Showcasing the best of local talent for Lisburn Mayor’s Festival at Home

Mayor and Mayoress Trimble promote the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Mayor's Festival at Home that will take place from 17th - 22nd May.

From 12 noon there will be lots of opportunities to be entertained from the comfort and safety of your own home. Lisburn Mayor Councillor Nicholas Trimble’s Festival has a programme that is bound to suit everyone.

Mayor Trimble, speaking about the event, said: “I am delighted that a week of activities to engage with residents of all ages has been developed to run until May 22.

“MayWe has secured some great acts to entertain all ages, from the very young to our older residents.

Soda Popz

“The Saturday finale will round up the week of activities organised by the council and I hope everyone will get involved.

“Our week of activities have been designed as a safe virtual alternative to our typical Mayor’s Parade and Family Fun Day.”

Saturday’s acts for the family will see Mr Hullaballoo bring magical stories to life and stretching your children’s imaginations, and Magic George will provide entertainment for children and young people during the day. They are sure to be delighted and amazed.

Later in the day performances from local four-time TEDx speaker Emer Maguire, who flawlessly blends laugh out loud musical comedy, science, and Northern Irish charm. Her hilarious brand of musical comedy combined with snippets of science, is guaranteed to add a feelgood, unique vibe to your day!

Mr Hullabaloo

Then to get you jiving in your own living room we have the authentic, fully costumed, The Soda Popz to play a fantastic tribute to those lively dance hall days - featuring songs from the likes of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Connie Francis and many more this spectacular band guarantees to take you on a well-deserved trip down memory lane.

The day will then finish with Anthony Toner, renowned singer songwriter. Described as ‘James Taylor meets John Prine in a second-hand book shop’, that about captures his style – literate, warm, insightful and connected, with his signature style, and catchy melodies his performance is guaranteed to have you tapping your toes and nodding your heads.

With surprises throughout the day, involvement from local primary schools and engagement with The Mayor, Councillor Nicholas Trimble, the festivities are sure to delight! It can be watched for free on YouTube.

Just as in previous years, the Mayor’s Festival will provide opportunities to raise awareness for the Mayor’s nominated charities.

Emer Maguire

This year, the Mayor’s chosen charities are the Lisburn and Dundonald Foodbanks whose important work provides a lifeline to many people in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area. Throughout the day there will be opportunities provided to raise vital funds and hear first hand of the important services the foodbanks provide.

With opportunities for the whole family to get involved visit www.maywe.co.uk/mayorsfestival to find out more.