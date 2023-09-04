Simple Minds set to play SSE Arena, Belfast, March 15, 2024

In the past decade alone, Simple Minds have played to hundreds of thousands of people around the globe, including their largest US tour to date in 2018.

Demand to see the band perform well known hits including ‘Promised You a Miracle’, ‘Glittering Prize’, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime’, ‘Waterfront’, ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘All The Things She Said’, ‘Sanctify Yourself’, ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’, ‘Mandela Day’, ‘Belfast Child’ and ‘See The Lights’ has grown year on year, with the band consistently acclaimed as one of the best live outfits of their generation.

Having sold over 60 million albums, and had number one hits the world over, not only have Simple Minds become a must-see live act. Their most recent and critically acclaimed album ‘Direction of the Heart’ reached number four in the UK album chart and top 10 in multiple territories.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will begin at Leeds First Direct Arena on March 15. It will be followed by eight more UK shows, culminating in a hometown concert at Glasgow’s The OVO Hydro.

Singer Jim Kerr said: “Concerts are the life blood of Simple Minds, it’s where we and our audience come alive and energised through music. Four decades on from when we first set out, this global tour will demonstrate that Simple Minds are still alive and kicking!”, said singer Jim Kerr