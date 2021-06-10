Singer Laura Marling to headline at Belfast’s Ulster Hall in October

Having emphatically set the bar for what can be achieved with a superlative livestream performance back in the early summer of 2020 from London’s Union Chapel, Laura is thrilled to finally be able to take her acclaimed Song For Our Daughter album out on the road.

The shows kick off in Birmingham on October 4 and run right through to October 20 at London’s Roundhouse.

Laura brought forward the release of Song For Our Daughter in the midst of lockdown last Easter as the pandemic took hold across the globe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was received with widespread acclaim, and deservedly picked up Mercury Prize and Grammy Award nominations.

These shows will be Laura’s first headline dates in the UK in over five years, when she toured Semper Femina back in March 2017.