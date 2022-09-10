Singer Lisa McHugh has announced three NI shows

She will be performing at The Market Place Theatre, Armagh on Wednesday November 23, The Nerve Centre, Londonderry on Friday November 26 and The Empire Music Hall, Belfast on Sunday November 27.

Glasgow born, Irish artist Lisa McHugh has undeniably authenticated herself as an artist who emulates her country and pop influences.

A Pop Country artist in all senses of the word, Lisa’s enchanting stage presence and undeniable talent are what her fans keep coming back for. Her rebirth of Pop Country has flourished through her sound, look, inspirations and even mindset saying “Since embracing change and facing new challenges, I have learned that music is a form of therapy and I will never take that gift for granted”

After 10 years of touring, Lisa has taken her career to new levels with considered cowrites and powerful anthems and as global interest continues to grow, Lisa’s talent speaks for itself.