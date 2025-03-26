BBC Sing! host, weather presenter, Geoff Maskell

Some 750 singers came together from across Northern Ireland recently to create BBC Radio Ulster’s ‘biggest ever community choir’ for BBC Sing!

At the event, hosted by BBC weather presenter Geoff Maskell in Belfast’s Ulster Hall, six county choirs took to the stage to showcase their choral talent.

Geoff said: “Music is a huge part of my life. So I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting BBC Sing!

“From my own experience of playing with my band or singing with a choir, I know that nothing brings people together like making music.

Co Antrim choral leader Una McCann takes part in finale performance of BBC Sing!

“Singing in a choir with so many voices at the Ulster Hall was a unique experience, as was bringing people together from across Northern Ireland, as only the BBC could.”

Geoff was joined by musical director Anne McCambridge and choral leaders who were responsible for making sure each county sounded its absolute best.

Anne said: “I am so excited that through BBC Sing! we get to share some of the gorgeous work that’s going on in our cities, towns and villages all over Northern Ireland.

“The miracle of a choir is that it creates community, connection and harmony between people regardless of who they are or where they come from and, on top of that, we have the best time doing it!

“Our singers and choir leaders have worked so hard on our songs, they sound fantastic and I can’t wait for listeners to hear the performances recorded in the Ulster Hall.”

Solo singers, choirs and vocal groups rehearsed for weeks, bringing community halls and spaces across Northern Ireland to life with the sound of music as they joined voices, with each county led by its own choral professional. These were Una McCann in Co Antrim, Michael Harris in Co Armagh, Kirsty Orr in Co Down, Mairead Duffy in Co Tyrone, Maurice Kelly in Co Londonderry and Keith Acheson in Co Fermanagh.

The county choirs then came together in the Ulster Hall for two finale performances, raising the rafters with versions of Kool and The Gang’s Celebration and The Divine Comedy’s National Express.

Celebration was led by Beverley McGeown and National Express by Anne McCambridge.