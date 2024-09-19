Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Snow Patrol have been on quite a journey for the last 30 years. From their early years forming as a student band in Dundee, to creating hits which have become beloved across the world.

​The line-up has evolved since its formation in the 1990s, but the most major change came last year when long-term band members drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson announced their departure. The remaining trio of Northern Ireland-born musicians – Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid – were left heartbroken but wished them well and have powered on to produce their emotionally charged eighth studio album.

“On a band level, just the three of us feel stronger and more connected than we’ve ever done”, says frontman Lightbody as the band release their first record in six years.

“And I’m so excited to bring this album out that we’ve made, that we’re all really excited about, we’re all really proud of, and get to gigging around the world.”

The singer-songwriter from Bangor has been on his own path of evolution, having gone sober in 2016. Based in his native County Down, he is now practising cold water dips in the sea, hot yoga and meditating,

“I think there’s been a lot of evolution as people, as musicians, songwriters”, he says, reflecting on how the group has transformed over the years.

“Johnny and Nathan are two my favourite people in the universe and my brothers and I love them with all my heart, but I’m not going to speak for them.

“But for me, personally, my evolution has been glacial, but over 30 years, you can chart it.”

And he feels adopting these new practices over the last decade has sped us his evolution, adding: “All the things that I do for my mind – I think, on a personal level – made my life immeasurably better.”

Connecting with the landscape of his home country has also become part of his routine and served as an inspiration for their new record – The Forest Is The Path.

During his walks through the local forests he would note down phrases and lyrics, which later became the basis for the album.

“I hadn’t really done that before”, Lightbody muses. “Normally we don’t do any preparation. We just go and sit down and start writing and see what happens.

“And musically, that’s what we did. We always do that. But lyrically, I had a whole bunch of lyrics beforehand, pages and pages and pages that I was able to then plant into blank pages…

“It was so helpful. Definitely going to do that for every other album that we make, actually do some preparation. Maybe I should have been doing that for the last 30 years.”

The 12-track album, their first since 2018’s Wildness, offers their classic sound with punchy drums, flares of guitar and Lightbody’s signature vocals. It also has a sense of vulnerability as it dives into love, loss and time.

“I want to be in love / Without being loved in return”, croons Lightbody on the single The Beginning. The introspective and deeply personal lyric being born from the singer having not been in a relationship for a long time.

“I had never had the opportunity to explore that before because I’ve never been 10 years away from a relationship before”, he explains.

“It might be the only time I get to do that, I might meet someone tomorrow, I have no idea. So now I guess was the time for that.”

While love is explored, he believes the main focus of the record is the complexities of time. As part of his preparation, he reread a number of classics which deal with the concept including Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse-Five.

“The time, the looping of time, the inconsistencies of it, the vagaries of time” were all areas he considered, says Lightbody.

“The fact that you can feel like you’re living a part of your life in a strange moment where you’re living in the past, or in the future, or not in the present moment.

“Most of us have that problem of not living in the present moment, I certainly have.”

The Order Of Time by Carlo Rovelli, which delves into questions about the order of time, was also a central focus for him.

“For anybody that’s lost a loved one, I lost my dad few years back, that feeling that you see them in the street, that they’re there. That feeling that they actually might not be gone, I was clinging on to that a lot”, he tells me over a video call.

“The very first wave of writing that I was doing was about that, and that kind of informed the whole record where time doesn’t behave itself.”

“It speeds up and slows down to the beat of our hearts really, not the pace of the clock. It’s more the clock that’s in here in each of us”, he adds, pointing to his own chest.

At this stage of his career, Lightbody prioritises spending time within the community of his seaside hometown where he lives. Alongside sea swims in Belfast Lough and walks on the coastal path, he will regularly have lunch at a local cafe which makes him “feel part of something”.

“You feel part of your community. You feel part of the flow of life, because it can get solitary if I’m writing a lot, especially lyrics or prose or whatever I’m working on”, he says.

While the country has faced is owns battles over the last century, he still has a “deep love of the place” and believes it has had a “profound effect” on his life.

“In any country you can focus in on the negative parts, and sometimes that’s important”, he notes.

“But what I tend to like to do is to focus in on the positives. I think Northern Ireland punches well above its weight in all realms of the art world.

“Music, obviously, I’m deeply connected to that as a musician. But drama, theatre, opera, film, TV – all these things we punch above our way.

“And it’s also a place of great beauty that people want to come and film in from other places.

“These are the things that give me hope for the future. And the music scene at the moment is as strong as ever.

“I’m very proud to be from Northern Ireland and part of the Northern Irish music scene and I get so much joy from the music that’s been made in our wee place for a long, long time.”

And to the aspiring musicians hoping to continue on this legacy, he hopes they can remain true to their authenticity.

“I think the most important thing to hold true to is your own soul”, he says.

“There’s nothing else really, you don’t get another one.

“If you’re making music that you feel pressured into making or you’re in a place where you feel like you’re doing something that isn’t really connecting with you for any reason, I think that eventually will become disheartening.

“It could be financially rewarding. Who knows? Might be what you want more than anything.

“But for me, as somebody who always wanted to just make music for me, I think that’s really, really important – to make music for yourself first because you’re the one that will have to live with it for the rest of your life.”