With only weeks to go until Santa comes to town, it's time to start capturing the magic of the Christmas season with festive treats taking place all over Northern Ireland. And with so much going on, you don’t have to wish it could be Christmas every day. W5 has been transformed into Santa Square - a magical Christmas kingdom of charming shopfronts, festive window displays and twinkling lights! Santa will be on hand to greet everyone and give gifts to all children that venture through! Santa Square is now open and runs to 23 December (10am - 6pm). Santa Square admission is £10 per child. Visit includes a gift, time to chat with Santa and have a photo taken. To book click here.

You shall go to the pantomime as Cinderella takes centre stage at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh, December. 3-24 Cinderella brings you all the finest traditional festive ingredients...with a modern twist, featuring an amazing cast, glittering set and laugh-out-loud humour, all topped off with a sprinkling of fairy magic. For performance times and ticket prices click here.

If you can't make it to Armagh, you can also enjoy Cinderella - everyone's favourite pantomime - at Granshaw Presbyterian Church Hall, Comber, December 2-3 (7.30pm). This is Granshaw Presbyterian Family Church's first ever pantomime, so if you're based in the area go along and show your support. Click here for more information.

Limavady’s Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre presents A Christmas Country with the Stars Show on December 9 (8pm). A night of toe-tapping country magic with a festive feel is guaranteed, brought to you by a stellar line-up that includes the hilarious Gary Gamble with his surreal impressions of Daniel O’Double, the popular star of TV Caitlin, the yodelling maestro Kenny Archer and truckers' favourite Boxcar Brian. For tickets click here.

Children from the Traditional Music in Schools Programme and Cookstown Youth Choir take to the stage for the annual Christmas Celebration Concert at Cookstown's Burnavon Theatre on Friday December 9 (8pm). The concert also features local singer, Malachi Cush, acclaimed musicians Mark Carmichael and Plunkett McGartland and also Niamh McGlinchey, one of Mid-Ulster’s favourite female vocalists. For tickets click here.

Start the Christmas season in style with an unforgettable evening at the Enhanced Winter Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens - now open and continuing until December 20 (4.30 - 9.30pm). Visit the fairies in Wonderland Wood, meet the sprites who embody the spirit of Christmas in Pixieland, drop in on Santa and take in the rides, attractions and delicious treats at the Festive Food Fayre. To book click here.