Special acoustic show marks star’s ‘freedom’

The concert, to take place at the McKee Clock Arena, sold out in record time last month as fans raced to secure one of the 5,000 tickets for the gig, which is being organised by Open House Festival and Ards and North Down Borough Council.

It is a public celebration of the freedom of the borough award, the highest accolade a council can bestow, which is being granted to Gary in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the local area as a musician of international standing, philanthropist, and a champion of local charitable causes.

The concert also marks the end of the annual August Open House Festival in Bangor, and profits from the gig will go to the organisation’s redevelopment of the old Bangor Court House into a non-profit music venue, which is the next step in its mission to regenerate the city through arts and culture.

Support acts on the night have been specially selected by Gary and include up-and-coming Bangor band, The Florentinas. The other acts performing before Snow Patrol take to the stage are Lucy Gaffney and David C Clements.

Although Snow Patrol has played to mass audiences in Bangor’s Ward Park three times in the past 15 years, as an acoustic gig this concert will have a much more intimate feel.

“We’re delighted to be hosting Gary and Snow Patrol on Bangor Seafront, just opposite the Court House, for this very special one-off acoustic performance,” said Open House director Kieran Gilmore.

“Obviously as the band is so popular, and Gary is much loved in his home town, we could have sold the concert three times over. But this event will be very different to the previous Ward Park concerts, and it really had to happen on the seafront, in the heart of the city.”

Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Karen Douglas, who originally nominated Gary for the award, said: “I am delighted that we recognise the outstanding contributions made by Gary Lightbody OBE, to our borough and beyond.

“His humanitarian spirit and his desire to give back continue to have such a significant impact on others. The endless generosity with his time and the support he gives to so many causes and otherwise marginalised groups is truly deserving of this highest honour.”

Organisers have been advising the public that tickets will not be available at the gate, and that opportunities to view and listen to the concert outside the venue will be extremely limited.

“Only people with tickets should travel to attend the gig as you won’t get inside without one, and you won’t see anything from outside either,” said Mr Gilmore.

“We’d also like to warn people about counterfeit tickets that are circling and urge folk not to purchase tickets from a third party unless they are a very trusted source.”