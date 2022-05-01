Spirit of the Beatles comes to Arts Festival

Belfast photographer Michael Donald

A hugely experienced portrait photographer, Michael has shot music legends including The Rolling Stones, Leonard Cohen and Van Morrison.

The ‘Beatles Bungalow’ exhibition is inspired by Michael’s 2020 trip to India, where his daughter Sorcha was training to become a yoga teacher. A life-long Beatles fan, Michael only discovered when he arrived in the country that the Ashram in Rishikesh which the band retreated to in 1968 was located not far from his hotel. He spent two days photographing the Ashram and the stunning results form the basis of the exhibition.

Michael said: “I have had a long-term love affair with both The Beatles and India and this exhibition brings them both together in perfect harmony.

“Even though they were considered to be dinosaurs when I was a teenager, I was listening to The Beatles while everyone else was into Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran.

“I created a silk screen print of George Harrison’s photograph from the cover of ‘Let It Be’ for my art ‘O’ Level and was even one of the two members of the official George Harrison Fan Club!

“I have travelled to India numerous times since I lived there in my 20s and it is my favourite place in the world. To be able to visit and make a photographic record of the Ashram where The Beatles had one of their most creative periods was incredibly special, both personally and professionally.”

While at the Ashram, The Beatles wrote the backbone of what would go on to be both ‘The White Album’ and ‘Let it Be’. The final recording process of the latter album was captured in Peter Jackson’s hugely acclaimed recent film, ‘Get Back’.

A limited edition of signed photographic prints from ‘Beatles Bungalow’, as well as an accompanying book, will be on sale soon from www.michaeldonald.com