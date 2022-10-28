From terrifying tours to horrifying movie nights, you’ll be left spooked for sure! We’ve picked our spookiest recommendations to help you plan the perfect Halloween..

Belfast’s best paranormal ghost tour is back for 2022

Walk in the footsteps of those Belfast citizen’s who lie unquiet in their graves even beneath your feet as you walk the dark streets on this scary tour with author, historian, and ghost storyteller Francis Higgins.

There is plenty to do this Halloween from spooky walking tours to fancy dress spot prizes in bars across Belfast

Most Popular

Francis takes you on a professional ghost tour of Belfast city centre on his Halloween paranormal walk around the haunted streets on Belfast.

You’ll hear of horrible murders and executions that took place in the heart of Belfast city and the still unquiet sprits that lurk there in the shadows and corners of our streets.

The tour starts at the Deer’s Head pub in North/Lower Garfield Street at 7pm on October 28 where you will be fitted with the latest in whisper set hearing technology so you can listen in to even the darkest stories of torture and horrible deaths as Francis weaves the tales of those poor souls that led to their documented hauntings you will discover on this tour. Click here for more information.

Terror at The Tavern - A night with Dark Sky Paranormal Investigators

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience the paranormal activity of past patrons still roaming White's Tavern, one of the oldest buildings in Belfast City Centre.

Join Whites Tavern for three nights of Terror at The Tavern - Friday October 28 and Monday October 31. Halloween Cocktail on arrival and nibbles, in association with Kraken Rum.

AMPM's Cabaret Variety Shows – a cocktail of burlesque, comedy, and live music

Let the cast of their Cabaret Showcase indulge you in a spectacle of glitz and glamour with a chocolate box selection of the finest cabaret acts Northern Ireland has to offer. The cast will whip you up into a frenzy and have you begging for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your host for the evening will pull you into a seductive world of cabaret, where you can expect a devilishly unpredictable show. Enjoy a three-course meal with the finest cocktails and champagnes available. Then prepare yourself for a non-stop evening of sensual burlesque, music, circus acts, and a post-show party hour. For more info click here.

Bullhouse East are showing Halloween classics on the big screen on Halloween night

Come join Bullhouse East for special beers, mulled cider and the fright of your life! Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit starting at 6pm and Halloween (1987) showing at 9pm. Admission is free.

On Saturday October 29 the same venue will hold competitions for the top three best dressed who will get prizes, plus a few scares chucked in. Again, admission is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listen to ghost stories told by writers and actors