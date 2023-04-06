Spring Fest returns to Malone House and Barnett Demesne this April
Spring is here and with it sees the arrival of the annual festival at Malone House and Barnett Demesne on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23
Organised by Belfast City Council, the popular spring event returns to the park after three years with a weekend of family fun, live music, spring flower displays and lots more.
Entry is free and takes place 1.30pm to 5.30pm on both days.
Launching the event at Barnett Demesne, Lord Mayor, councillor Tina Black, said: “I’m thrilled that our seasonal top event, Spring Fest, is returning to Malone House and Barnett Demesne .
“Spring-themed, there will be lots to enjoy for everyone from a wonderful spring flower show with hundreds of blooms on display over the weekend, live music and entertainment, family fun activities, food and crafts stalls and much more.”
Expect a spring flower show, live music and entertainment, workshops on flower-crown making, food stalls and more.