Organised by Belfast City Council, the popular spring event returns to the park after three years with a weekend of family fun, live music, spring flower displays and lots more.

Entry is free and takes place 1.30pm to 5.30pm on both days.

Launching the event at Barnett Demesne, Lord Mayor, councillor Tina Black, said: “I’m thrilled that our seasonal top event, Spring Fest, is returning to Malone House and Barnett Demesne .

Molly, Abbie and Lily join Lord Mayor Tina Black to launch Spring Fest at Malone House and Barnett Demesne to take place April 22-23. There will be lots to enjoy for everyone from a spring flower show with hundreds of blooms on display, live music and entertainment, family fun activities, food and crafts stalls and more. For further details, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parkevents

