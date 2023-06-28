After sold-out tours of Australia and Northern Ireland in 2022, NI comedian Micky Bartlett is back with his new show “Let me start from the start” – which is undoubtedly a very good place to begin.

The immensely popular standup has just announced an extra date at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on November 17 in addition to his October 13, 2023 date at the same venue in response to phenomenal demand from fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the forthcoming mini-tour Micky will also perform at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry on October 7.

Most Popular

Tickets for both Belfast dates will be on sale via Ticketmaster.ie from Friday June 30 at 10am or from the Millennium Forum directly by clicking here.

Described as ‘hilarious’ by Patrick Kielty and a “funny, funny man” by Jimeoin, fans can expect Micky’s trademark mix of blisteringly quick jokes and stories that would make a therapist go part-time.