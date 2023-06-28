News you can trust since 1737
Standup Micky Bartlett announces extra Belfast date in response to phenomenal demand

New mini-tour will see comic perform at Londonderry’s Millennium Forum on October 7 plus the Waterfront Hall on October 13 and November 17, 2023. Tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie and Millennium Forum box office
By Joanne Savage
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read

After sold-out tours of Australia and Northern Ireland in 2022, NI comedian Micky Bartlett is back with his new show “Let me start from the start” – which is undoubtedly a very good place to begin.

The immensely popular standup has just announced an extra date at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on November 17 in addition to his October 13, 2023 date at the same venue in response to phenomenal demand from fans.

As part of the forthcoming mini-tour Micky will also perform at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry on October 7.

    Tickets for both Belfast dates will be on sale via Ticketmaster.ie from Friday June 30 at 10am or from the Millennium Forum directly by clicking here.

    Described as ‘hilarious’ by Patrick Kielty and a “funny, funny man” by Jimeoin, fans can expect Micky’s trademark mix of blisteringly quick jokes and stories that would make a therapist go part-time.

    Comedian Micky Bartlett's mini-tour will see the standup perform at Londonderry’s Millennium Forum on October 7 plus the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on October 13 and November 17, 2023. Tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie and Millennium Forum box office
