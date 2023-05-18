Standup comedian Rhys James is set to bring his ‘Spilt Milk’ tour to Belfast’s Limelight 1 on Thursday November 30, 2023, with tickets now on sale via Ticketmaster.ie.

Rhys James is right back where he belongs: on tour around the country, with a markedly different schedule to Chelsea's fixture list to prove he is not the footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the final Mock The Week regulars and star of Live At The Apollo, Rhys’s previous tour sold out over 70 dates nationwide.

Comedian Rhys James, 32, who has appeared on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo, will bring his 'Spilt Milk' show to Belfast's Limelight in November

Most Popular

Since then he’s released a third, ARIA nominated, Radio 4 series; starred in ‘The Great American Joke Off’ for US network The CW; and been hurled through the air on a bungee cord by Micah Richards on ‘A League Of Their Own’. Also seen on Richard Osman’s House Of Games (dressing gown, luggage, decanter), Celebrity Mastermind (The US Office, 3rd place) and Pointless Celebrities (wore a tuxedo, out in round 2) Rhys has been called a ‘master of the lightning-paced, gag-dense, precision-delivered set’ by the Guardian, and his show billed as ‘scintillating standup’ by The Times, while Time Out say the set is ‘never a few seconds away’ from a punchline.

The Swindon standup, 32, studied for a politics and international relations degree at Manchester University before starting his comedy career in 2010 while still a student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tottenham Hotspur fan, who has also appeared on Russel Howard’s show and as part of the Pleasance Comedy Reserve at the Edinburgh Fringe, was a finalist in the Laughing Boy New Act Competition, as well as being placed 3rd in 'Comedy Central's Funniest Student'.

James has also appeared on certain YouTube channels such as The Football Republic and Spurred On.

Last year, he was a guest host on Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby's Radio X show.

In 2019, James embarked on his first nationwide tour, Snitch, which was completed in 2021, after delays due to the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020, Rhys began hosting a podcast called Early Work, which featured conversations with performers about their early creative material.