Holywood-born comedian Shane Todd, described by US standup and actor Bill Burr as “great” is back at the Opera House after a record breaking run of nine sold out shows last year.In the last year Shane has sold out shows across the US and Canada, been tour support for Kevin Hart and enjoyed continued success with his hugely popular Tea With Me podcast.His tenth solo show, Mummy, offers his trademark observational storytelling with a sassy bite.