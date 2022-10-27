Standup Shane Todd brings new show 'Mummy' to the Grand Opera House
New routine comes after a recordbreaking run of nine sold out shows last year and even Bill Burr has given him the thumbs up
Holywood-born comedian Shane Todd, described by US standup and actor Bill Burr as “great” is back at the Opera House after a record breaking run of nine sold out shows last year.In the last year Shane has sold out shows across the US and Canada, been tour support for Kevin Hart and enjoyed continued success with his hugely popular Tea With Me podcast.His tenth solo show, Mummy, offers his trademark observational storytelling with a sassy bite.
Todd is also known for his humorous songs and comedy characters.
Todd will perform his new standup show at Belfast’s Grand Opera House, October 9-12, 2023. Tickets for the show go on sala via the box office on October 31 at 10am. Visit www.goh.co.ukDon’t miss the chance to see one of Ireland’s most popular stand ups in a truly historic venue.