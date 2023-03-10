Northern Irish actor James Martin, who stars in the Oscar-nominated short film made on home turf, plans to return to his job working in Starbucks in Belfast’s Castle Lane after his big night at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

The 30-year-old actor, who has Downs Syndrome, has worked as a barista at the outlet for a decade as well as having a job at Scalini’s Italian restaurant in Belfast, both of which he holds down alongside his acting career.

As he walked the red carpet at the BAFTAs, where he and the crew of An Irish Goodbye took home the award for best British short, James revealed his reasons for quietly heading back to his job of a decade despite earning critical acclaim.

Star of the NI-made Oscar-nominated short film An Irish Goodbye, James Martin, has worked in Starbucks in Belfast's Castle Lane for the past decade and plans to get back to barista work after the glittering ceremony on March 12

“I love work and I work a lot and have done or so long,” he said.

“It’s such a friendly atmosphere there and for me I think it’s nice to have your private life.

“I get recognised while I’m in there all the time.”

The up-and-coming star has been widely praised for his role as one of the brothers who were brought together by their mother’s death in An Irish Goodbye. The film is nominated in the Best Short Film category.

James Martin as Lorcan in An Irish Goodbye

An Irish Goodbye by Ross White and Tom Berkeley sees Martin play younger brother Lorcan, estranged from his older brother, Turlough, played by Seamus O’Hara.

Following their mother’s tragic death, with Lorcan living and working on the Northern Ireland family farm, his brother returns from London with a message.

Much to Lorcan’s chagrin, his brother tells him that with their mother, played by Michelle Fairley, gone, Lorcan will have to move in with their aunt.

James has spoken about his excitement at attending the Oscar’s, which will coincide with the star’s 31st birthday.

“I would love to meet Tom Cruise,” Martin said. “His movie ‘Top Gun’ was fantastic.”

