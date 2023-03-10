Star of An Irish Goodbye intends to keep job as barista after Oscars trip
James Martin, star of the NI-made short film that scooped a BAFTA, has worked in Starbucks for a decade
Northern Irish actor James Martin, who stars in the Oscar-nominated short film made on home turf, plans to return to his job working in Starbucks in Belfast’s Castle Lane after his big night at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.
The 30-year-old actor, who has Downs Syndrome, has worked as a barista at the outlet for a decade as well as having a job at Scalini’s Italian restaurant in Belfast, both of which he holds down alongside his acting career.
As he walked the red carpet at the BAFTAs, where he and the crew of An Irish Goodbye took home the award for best British short, James revealed his reasons for quietly heading back to his job of a decade despite earning critical acclaim.
“I love work and I work a lot and have done or so long,” he said.
“It’s such a friendly atmosphere there and for me I think it’s nice to have your private life.
“I get recognised while I’m in there all the time.”
The up-and-coming star has been widely praised for his role as one of the brothers who were brought together by their mother’s death in An Irish Goodbye. The film is nominated in the Best Short Film category.
An Irish Goodbye by Ross White and Tom Berkeley sees Martin play younger brother Lorcan, estranged from his older brother, Turlough, played by Seamus O’Hara.
Following their mother’s tragic death, with Lorcan living and working on the Northern Ireland family farm, his brother returns from London with a message.
Much to Lorcan’s chagrin, his brother tells him that with their mother, played by Michelle Fairley, gone, Lorcan will have to move in with their aunt.
James has spoken about his excitement at attending the Oscar’s, which will coincide with the star’s 31st birthday.
“I would love to meet Tom Cruise,” Martin said. “His movie ‘Top Gun’ was fantastic.”
He added: “I would love to meet Robert De Niro as we have something in common. My name is actually Robert James so it would be nice to meet someone who has the same name. We’re both actors and we can both be grumpy on set, so maybe it’s a family thing!”