A massive festive fundraiser is set to help businesses destroyed in October’s fire in Cathedral Buildings, on Belfast’s Donegall Street.

The ‘Arson Around FUNdRazer’, will be hosted in the Black Box on Hill Street by Smashing Buttons and will feature more than 11 acts and a ‘Raised for the Raised’ Raffle.

It takes place on December 12, 7-11pm.

Comedy harpist Ursula Burns among motley crew of performers set to participate in a fundraiser to help those who lost much in October's Cathedral Buildings blaze

Organiser Tina Kelly of Smashing Buttons explained that the event was about backing those who lost so much in the fire, including bespoke instruments, artwork and computers as well as all manner of personal effects.

Tina said: “Lifetimes of worth of work were destroyed, which can never be replaced. But with the kindness and generosity of the people of Belfast we will breathe life back into the creative community who were so badly devasted. Times are tough but we are tougher. All the artists performing are either victims of the fire, or friends and supporters. All funds raised will be put towards re-building the community of those affected.”

Magician and comedian, George Firehorse, will be MC for the evening, with the Monkey of Truth set to make an appearance.

Comedy Harpist Ursula Burns will be performing live, and there will also be a special screening of her hit movie ‘Portrait of a Watcher’ in the Green Room after her set.

Belfast’s trad Irish/Spanish supergroup will also be performing a set.

“Viva Eire! are a collective of local Spanish and Irish artists and performers, who are coming together to showcase the talents of our Latin and trad communities here in Belfast,” continued Tina. "Los Dramaticos will be dazzling the audience with songs and instrumental pieces from around Latin America and Spain. Their sound is a fusion of the flamenco and Andean traditions which reflects their heritage. Victor Enriquez is a master charango player from Valparaíso in Chile, while Paddy Anderson is one of the most accomplished flamenco guitarists in the UK and Ireland.”

Also Included in the line-up is fiddle player Aidan Mulholland, the violin restorer who lost everything in the fire, including irreplaceable antique instruments that were over 100 years old.

Myles McCormack will also perform – his music has been influenced by everything from historical ballads to prog-rock.

Every ticket purchased also means a free entry for the ‘Raise for the Razed’ Raffle.

“Lucky winners will walk away with prizes such as two tickets to see Elton John, two tickets for Lionel Richie and two tickets for the Beautiful South’s Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott’s shows in Belfast next year,” added Tina. “Other prizes include a tree planting session with The Phantom Planter, a couple’s kickboxing session, and a £500 Press & PR campaign from Excalibur Press, with more prizes to be announced.”

Trad & Spanish artists will bring the night to a close and will be joined on stage at various times throughout the night by Mexican Dance Belfast, the flamboyant flamenco dance troupe.

The evening will be rounded off by the ‘All Request Christmas Disco’, at which they will play everything (except perhaps Mariah Carey).

