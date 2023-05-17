With the Northern Ireland election tomorrow (May 18), the Dundonald Liberation Army have made a stir in Dundonald by placing spoof political posters around the constituency.

Vote DLA pledges to Make Dundonald Magic Again, and if they can’t do that, they’ll at least provide a hilarious night out for the final instalment of their staged trilogy, which is set to run at Belfast’s Grand Opera House, June 3-17.

The satirical play follows the antics of social media sensations, the Dundonald Liberation Army, on their quest for political legitimacy and the hilarious bumps in the road that occur along the way.

Spoof election campaign poster promoting run of 'Vote DLA' comedy set for Grand Opera House in June, 2023 - the last instalment of a trilogy

Davy ‘The Venezuelan’ Taylor, reputed tap man of the Dundonald Liberation Army, realises his dream of an independent republic of Dundonald cannot be achieved without a political strategy.

And so, the People’s Independent Party (PIP) is born.

However, DLA second command, John ‘Horse’ McCracken, rejects the DLA ceasefire and splinters the movement when he finds out Davy’s been sleeping with the enemy, Lisburn politician, Norma Short.

But while Davy’s love-life is blooming, Horse’s marriage to Suzie Shankill is falling apart without the proceeds of crime to fund their lavish lifestyle.

The brand-new show stars three local comedic talents: Matthew McElhinney and Matthew Forsythe return to their roles as Davy and Horse, and Jo Donnelly joins the cast as the formidable Suzie Shankill and politician turned love interest, Norma Short.

Written by Stephen G Large, Vote DLA is the final chapter in the local comedic writer’s DLA trilogy, which saw sell-out success at the MAC last summer for its second instalment, Lockdown DLA.

Stephen said: “VOTE DLA is, without doubt, the funniest and most outrageous show I’ve written to date."

Vote DLA is directed by Gerard McCabe and produced by Soda Bread Theatre.