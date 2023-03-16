Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation.

A protege of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, he quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others.

1986 saw the release of his debut record, Guitar Town, which shot to No. 1 on the Country Charts and is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre.

In May 2022, Earle released his most recent album Jerry Jeff, a 10-track collection comprised of hit tracks and deep-cuts from Jerry Jeff Walker to pay tribute to the colourful cowboy troubadour who passed away in October 2021

Subsequent releases like The Revolution Starts...Now (2004), Washington Square Serenade (2007), and TOWNES (2009) received consecutive GRAMMY® Awards.

Restlessly creative across artistic disciplines, Earle has published both a novel and a collection of short stories; produced albums for other artists such as Joan Baez and Lucinda Williams, and acted in films, television (including David Simon’s acclaimed The Wire), and on the stage.

He currently hosts a radio show for Sirius XM.

In 2009, Earle made his off-Broadway theatre debut in the play Samara, for which he also wrote a score that the New York Times described as “exquisitely subliminal.”

Earle wrote music for and appeared in Coal Country, a riveting public theatre play that dives into the most-deadly mining disaster in US history, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award.

Earle was also previously nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2010 for Outstanding Music and Lyrics in the drama series Treme.

His 2020 album Ghosts of West Virginia was named as one of “The 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far” by Rolling Stone.

Earle was recently (Nov 2020) inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and released his 21st studio album J.T. in January 2021 as an homage to his late son Justin Townes Earle.

