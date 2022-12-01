Storytelling skills in rude health along Causeway Coast and Glens
A group of newly qualified storytellers from Causeway Coast and Glens have received their certificates at a reception held in Cloonavin
The event was hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with the courses part-funded through the Council’s NI 100 small grants scheme.
Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT), nine individuals completed the National Open College Network-accredited Level 2 training.
Congratulating those involved, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Storytelling is something I very much enjoy myself, and it is encouraging to see how our small grants have helped to support this very worthwhile opportunity.
“This course has allowed participants to explore our shared heritage along with stories of people and places, past and present, as well as how to communicate these to our visitors and local communities.”
Nikki Maguire, CCGHT project manager, added: “The importance of storytelling is clear to see in the continued popularity of the Glens Storytelling Festival and we wanted to do something practical to support. Storytelling is an important way to celebrate our outstanding landscapes and our people.
“We worked with leaders in storytelling including Liz Weir MBE to develop this qualification a few years ago and it has been a great success, proving that everyone has a story to tell. The training has allowed those taking part to develop their skills so they can share stories professionally and in turn, this will open up opportunities for employment and support our local economy. We’re very grateful to Liz and Stephen O’Hara for leading the course and encouraging new storytellers to come forward, and we’re very proud of everyone who has completed this qualification.”