The event was hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with the courses part-funded through the Council’s NI 100 small grants scheme.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT), nine individuals completed the National Open College Network-accredited Level 2 training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulating those involved, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Storytelling is something I very much enjoy myself, and it is encouraging to see how our small grants have helped to support this very worthwhile opportunity.

Pictured at the reception in Cloonavin are, back row, left to right, George McAuley, JJ Mc Taggart, Graham Thompson (Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust), Rachel McBride, Derek Sinnamon, Frances Mc Neill, Joanne Honeyford, David Carr, and front row, left to right: Liz Weir MBE, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Stephen O’Hara

Most Popular

“This course has allowed participants to explore our shared heritage along with stories of people and places, past and present, as well as how to communicate these to our visitors and local communities.”

Nikki Maguire, CCGHT project manager, added: “The importance of storytelling is clear to see in the continued popularity of the Glens Storytelling Festival and we wanted to do something practical to support. Storytelling is an important way to celebrate our outstanding landscapes and our people.

Advertisement Hide Ad