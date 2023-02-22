News you can trust since 1737
Sugababes confirm Botanic Gardens date

The trailblazing pop trio have confirmed a Summer Show in Belfast, Live at Botanic Gardens on Friday 26 May

By Joanne Savage
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Sugababes have confirmed a Summer Show in Belfast at Live at Botanic Gardens on Friday 26 May. Tickets go on sale Thursday 23 February at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Sugababes became one of the most successful British girl bands of the 21st century with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums. Along the way they told one of the most spectacular stories of the modern pop era, but it all started with one song, three voices and a mysterious white label 7”.

Fast forward two decades, the original line up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy arrived back in full force becoming the talk of the summer festivals including having to shut down their field at Glastonbury due to demand.

Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy
    The next chapter for Sugababes is just getting started.

