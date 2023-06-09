News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Sun sets on another successful year at Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

10 days of celebrations including folk music, boat demonstrations and sand-sculpting competitions enjoyed amid sunshine and soaring temperatures
By Joanne Savage
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST

Huge crowds visited Ballycastle seafront to kick-start activities over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The festival concluded on Rathlin Island with the ever-popular island raft race.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The diverse programme of events incorporated some of the much-loved old favourites, including traditional boat demonstrations, sand sculpting competitions, the Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market, large kite displays, have-a-go kayaking and paddleboarding, and historical exhibitions.

The Sea Dragons Viking longboat arriving on Rathlin IslandThe Sea Dragons Viking longboat arriving on Rathlin Island
The Sea Dragons Viking longboat arriving on Rathlin Island
Most Popular

    The Phoenix tall ship was a welcome addition this year, allowing visitors to experience the vessel with a unique trip onboard, meeting the crew and learning more about the ship, which is known for its TV and film appearances.

    The Phoenix also created a beautiful backdrop to the festival as it sat in the bay, admired by passers-by.

    The Causeway Shantymen provided atmospheric sea songs and folk music alongside the Sea Dragons’ 37-foot Viking longboat, a static display joining the festivities for the first time.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillor Steven Callaghan said: “This year’s Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival once again saw crowds flock to the North Coast to enjoy a fabulous programme of activities and bask in the glorious sunshine. There was a fantastic carnival atmosphere at Ballycastle seafront, which was wonderful to see.

    Children taking part in the festivities at Ballycastle seafrontChildren taking part in the festivities at Ballycastle seafront
    Children taking part in the festivities at Ballycastle seafront

    “With such a wide variety of events, displays, exhibitions and of course the artisan market, there truly was something for everyone to enjoy. The festival gets more and more impressive each year, and I look forward to seeing how we can top it in 2024!”

    Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council would like to thank the wider community of Ballycastle and Rathlin Development and Community Association for their friendly welcome and assistance.

    A sincere thank you also goes to everyone who contributed to the festival’s success this year and all those who participated in the extensive programme of events.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    To find out more about other upcoming events in the borough visit www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram.

    Crowds enjoying the artisan market at Ballycastle seafrontCrowds enjoying the artisan market at Ballycastle seafront
    Crowds enjoying the artisan market at Ballycastle seafront
    The large kite display on Ballycastle beachThe large kite display on Ballycastle beach
    The large kite display on Ballycastle beach
    Entertaining the crowds at the Rathlin Sound Maritime FestivalEntertaining the crowds at the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival
    Entertaining the crowds at the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival
    Young people competing in the raft race as part of the Rathlin Sound Maritime FestivalYoung people competing in the raft race as part of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival
    Young people competing in the raft race as part of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival
    Getting involved in the activities on Rathlin IslandGetting involved in the activities on Rathlin Island
    Getting involved in the activities on Rathlin Island
    Ursula Burns, The Dangerous HarpistUrsula Burns, The Dangerous Harpist
    Ursula Burns, The Dangerous Harpist
    Crowds enjoying the festivities on Rathlin IslandCrowds enjoying the festivities on Rathlin Island
    Crowds enjoying the festivities on Rathlin Island
    Related topics:PhoenixRathlin IslandCauseway Coast